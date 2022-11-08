Heading 3
Dheeraj Dhoopar in dashing kurtas
Pramila Mandal
TELEVISION
Nov 08, 2022
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Clad in a black ethnic outfit, Dheeraj simply stuns here and certainly knows how to impress the fashion police
Handsome Hunk
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
That shimmery silver kurta looks awesome on this handsome! Dheeraj can sweep anyone off their feet with this look
Ready to Shine
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Who said pink is only for women? Watch this dashing star slaying like a fashion icon in a stunning pink ethnic wear
Dashing
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
On his way to win hearts with his persona and charm! Dheeraj’s fit personality and amazing fashion sense are simply drool-worthy
Stylish rider
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Make way for Dheeraj Dhoopar as he is here to make your hearts skip a beat with his pristine white kurta and his suave walk
Enchanting
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Ditching the basic off-beat outfits, Dheeraj opted for this black embroidered long jacket and donned on his white ethnic attire
Extravagant look
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Setting out hearts on fire like always, Dheeraj looks dapper in a white kurta and exudes charm as he flaunts his million-dollar smile
Stunner in white
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
What a colorful picture this is, isn’t it? The actor leaves no stone unturned to put his best fashion foot forward and looks awesome
Dapper in ethnic
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Donning a soothing color as blue, Dheeraj is serving some major fashion goals as he sports this embroidered kurta
Charmer
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
The suave Gentleman
Dheeraj pulled off his traditional white look with full swag, and we are totally bowled over his fab personality
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Siddharth Nigam loves gymnastics