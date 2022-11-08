Heading 3

Dheeraj Dhoopar in dashing kurtas

Pramila Mandal

TELEVISION

Nov 08, 2022

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Clad in a black ethnic outfit, Dheeraj simply stuns here and certainly knows how to impress the fashion police

Handsome Hunk

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

That shimmery silver kurta looks awesome on this handsome! Dheeraj can sweep anyone off their feet with this look

Ready to Shine

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Who said pink is only for women? Watch this dashing star slaying like a fashion icon in a stunning pink ethnic wear

Dashing

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

On his way to win hearts with his persona and charm! Dheeraj’s fit personality and amazing fashion sense are simply drool-worthy

Stylish rider

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Make way for Dheeraj Dhoopar as he is here to make your hearts skip a beat with his pristine white kurta and his suave walk

Enchanting

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Ditching the basic off-beat outfits, Dheeraj opted for this black embroidered long jacket and donned on his white ethnic attire

Extravagant look

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Setting out hearts on fire like always, Dheeraj looks dapper in a white kurta and exudes charm as he flaunts his million-dollar smile

Stunner in white

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

What a colorful picture this is, isn’t it? The actor leaves no stone unturned to put his best fashion foot forward and looks awesome

Dapper in ethnic

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Donning a soothing color as blue, Dheeraj is serving some major fashion goals as he sports this embroidered kurta

Charmer

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

The suave Gentleman

Dheeraj pulled off his traditional white look with full swag, and we are totally bowled over his fab personality

