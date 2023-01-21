Dheeraj Dhoopar’s dashing looks
Arushi Srivastava
FASHION
JAN 21, 2023
Image Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
The Kundali Bhagya fame looks fashionable in a neon green shirt paired with blue denim and sports shoes
The Neon style
Image Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
The actor looks dapper as he paired a dark green biker jacket with a black tshirt and denim pants
Rugged biker look
Image Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Dheeraj Dhoopar opted for an absolutely unique look with an abstract print shirt and blue jeans
Eccentric look
Image Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
The actor is ready to party as he decked up in a shimmery blue blazer with black trousers and a bow-tie
The shimmery star
Image Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
The Sherdil Shergill actor is acing the denim fashion with a distressed design blue and partly unbuttoned denim shirt
Dapper in denim
Image Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
The actor has donned a tropical look for the beach holiday
Tropical vibes
Image Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
The actor is on top of winter fashion looks as he paired a black t-shirt with a black fur design jacket and denim pants
All black outfit
Image Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Dheeraj Dhoopar looks like a handsome hunk in a black striped bomber jacket paired with a blue denim pants
Dapper in bomber jacket
Image Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
The actor is winning hearts of his fans with his multcolor athleisure look along with a boat style hat and white shoes
Rainbow love
