Dheeraj Dhoopar’s dashing looks

FASHION

JAN 21, 2023

Image Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

The Kundali Bhagya fame looks fashionable in a neon green shirt paired with blue denim and sports shoes

The Neon style

Image Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

The actor looks dapper as he paired a dark green biker jacket with a black tshirt and denim pants

Rugged biker look

Image Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Dheeraj Dhoopar opted for an absolutely unique look with an abstract print shirt and blue jeans

Eccentric look

Image Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

The actor is ready to party as he decked up in a shimmery blue blazer with black trousers and a bow-tie

The shimmery star

Image Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

The Sherdil Shergill actor is acing the denim fashion with a distressed design blue and partly unbuttoned denim shirt

Dapper in denim

Image Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

The actor has donned a tropical look for the beach holiday 

Tropical vibes

Image Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

The actor is on top of winter fashion looks as he paired a black t-shirt with a black fur design jacket and denim pants

All black outfit

Image Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Dheeraj Dhoopar looks like a handsome hunk in a black striped bomber jacket paired with a blue denim pants

Dapper in bomber jacket

Image Source- Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

The actor is winning hearts of his fans with his multcolor athleisure look along with a boat style hat and white shoes

Rainbow love

