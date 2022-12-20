Heading 3

Dheeraj Dhoopar's
stylish co-ord looks

                  pinkvilla 

Pramila Mandal

DEC 20, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Handsome Hunk

Dheeraj stole the show as he sports a co-ord look, neon shoes, and classy sunnies with extreme confidence 

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

“All for the gram,” says Dheeraj and the actor looks uber cool from top to bottom in this co-ord 

Dashing

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Sporting this green co-ord, Dheeraj can truly make several jaws drop with his charm and style sense

Fun yet stylish

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Dheeraj nailed his cow printed co-ord set and looked fantastic as he paired his look with oversized red sunglasses

Stunner

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Dheeraj is known to experiment with his looks, and we love how handsome he looks here in a yellow printed co-ord set 

Dressed to impress

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

This handsome hunk actor can sweep anyone off their feet with his stylish look in this blue striped co-ord 

Vibing & thriving

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Keeping it basic yet stylish, Dheeraj aces his ‘me-time’ look as he sports an all-orange co-ord 

Man Crush

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Keeping it fun-tastic like always, Dheeraj looks funky as he dons an all-neon color co-ord outfit

Neon love

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Clad in this all-pink co-ord, Dheeraj certainly knows how to impress the fashion police with his dapper looks

Enchanting 

Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Make way for this fashion freak as he is all set to impress you with his talent and dashing look here

Charming

