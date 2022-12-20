Dheeraj Dhoopar's
stylish co-ord looks
Pramila Mandal
DEC 20, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Handsome Hunk
Dheeraj stole the show as he sports a co-ord look, neon shoes, and classy sunnies with extreme confidence
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
“All for the gram,” says Dheeraj and the actor looks uber cool from top to bottom in this co-ord
Dashing
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Sporting this green co-ord, Dheeraj can truly make several jaws drop with his charm and style sense
Fun yet stylish
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Dheeraj nailed his cow printed co-ord set and looked fantastic as he paired his look with oversized red sunglasses
Stunner
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Dheeraj is known to experiment with his looks, and we love how handsome he looks here in a yellow printed co-ord set
Dressed to impress
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
This handsome hunk actor can sweep anyone off their feet with his stylish look in this blue striped co-ord
Vibing & thriving
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Keeping it basic yet stylish, Dheeraj aces his ‘me-time’ look as he sports an all-orange co-ord
Man Crush
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Keeping it fun-tastic like always, Dheeraj looks funky as he dons an all-neon color co-ord outfit
Neon love
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Clad in this all-pink co-ord, Dheeraj certainly knows how to impress the fashion police with his dapper looks
Enchanting
Image source: Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram
Make way for this fashion freak as he is all set to impress you with his talent and dashing look here
Charming
