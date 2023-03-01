Dia Mirza-inspired makeup
pinkvilla
Akriti Anand
Fashion
mar 01, 2023
Image: Pinkvilla
She wore a floral kurta and kept her makeup minimalistic while adding flower in her hair
Decked up
Image: Pinkvilla
She ensures her overall personality and makeup is not overboard
Aura
Image: Pinkvilla
Dia’s makeup is looking fresh as a flower in this stripped dress
Girl next door
Image: Pinkvilla
Even for ethnic wear, she has opted for dewy makeup and is looking perfect
Ethnic
Image: Pinkvilla
Her red lipstick is enough to do the talking
Lipstick
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
When we say minimalistic we mean this. Dia has applied little foundation and her highlighter is doing the work
Minimalistic
Image: Pinkvilla
White kurta with no makeup look is best for any day
Casual
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
Who can forget her bridal look, it was the talk of the town
Bridal
Image: Dia Mirza Instagram
She rocked this white colour outfit with minimal makeup
White
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.