Dia Mirza’s
best style moments July 14, 2021
Dia Mirza's immense love for desi attire is well known to the world. She picked a bright yellow handwoven saree that bore a light golden check print and a sleeveless yellow blouse to get festive ready
Dia stunned us in an elegant pink saree from a homegrown label, Studio Medium and kept the look subtle with minimal accessories and neutral makeup
The star looked like a princess in Tarun Tahiliani’s creation with purple floral design all over her desi attire
Her bright yellow dress with cascading ruffle sleeves and white floral embroidery gave us summer spring vibes and was beautiful in all ways
Proving that she can equally pull off a modern chic look, Dia wore skinny jeans and a floral print dark blue blouse teamed with white sneakers as she got papped in the city
Dia Mirza looked bright and happy twirling in a pretty violet dress that featured a ruffled hemline and an easy-breezy silhouette
Her sunshine hued Mehandi ceremony sharara suit was embroidered with a mix of zardozi and tilla ka kaam and the diva looked gorgeous with jewellery made with white and orange flower design
She got married to Vaibhav Rekhi wearing a regal red bridal saree from Raw Mango and teamed up her royal look with statement-making jewellery
Her Maldivian honeymoon pictures saw her donning a handcrafted beach cover-up in teal and white colour matching with the scenic spot
Her white sleeveless maxi dress and hat looked perfect for the beach vacay
Dia announced her pregnancy in a vibrant floral present red dress that featured oversized sleeves and a roomy silhouette. A fun number that every mother should bookmark
Her maternity wardrobe also consisted of cool mini dresses that are both comfy and stylish. Her pastel yellow dress was one such number with balloon sleeves and a V neckline
For more fashion updates, check out Pinkvilla.com