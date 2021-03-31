Diana
Penty’s most
Stylish
Looks

March 31, 2021

Diana looks gorgeous in this red saree that she has paired with a blouse with a plunging neckline

She keeps it casual in a black top, blue jeans and a long white jacket

She looks sizzling hot in a brown bodysuit that is cut out at the sides and jeans

The beauty gives fashion goals in this pink Nauman Piyarji dress

She puts her best fashion foot forward in this shiny puff-sleeved top that she has paired with black shimmery pants

She mesmerises everyone in this pink and beige saree that she has paired with a floral tube blouse

She looks cute in this lavender Atsu official pantsuit

She pairs a black mini dress with thigh-high patent brown boots

The diva slays in this blue and black Amit Aggarwal ensemble

She experiments with this unusual pink pantsuit from Alina Anwar Couture

The ‘Cocktail’ actress stuns in a white jumpsuit

Her colourful lehenga from Aisha Rao is what dreams are made up of

