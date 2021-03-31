Diana March 31, 2021
Penty’s most
Stylish
Looks
Diana looks gorgeous in this red saree that she has paired with a blouse with a plunging neckline
She keeps it casual in a black top, blue jeans and a long white jacket
She looks sizzling hot in a brown bodysuit that is cut out at the sides and jeans
The beauty gives fashion goals in this pink Nauman Piyarji dress
She puts her best fashion foot forward in this shiny puff-sleeved top that she has paired with black shimmery pants
She mesmerises everyone in this pink and beige saree that she has paired with a floral tube blouse
She looks cute in this lavender Atsu official pantsuit
She pairs a black mini dress with thigh-high patent brown boots
The diva slays in this blue and black Amit Aggarwal ensemble
She experiments with this unusual pink pantsuit from Alina Anwar Couture
The ‘Cocktail’ actress stuns in a white jumpsuit
Her colourful lehenga from Aisha Rao is what dreams are made up of
