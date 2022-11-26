Heading 3

Diana Penty’s
 Impressive looks

Akriti
Anand

NOV 26, 2022

FASHION

Image: Diana Penty Instagram 

The actress is looking stylish in loose cargo pants and a crop tops.

Mirror selfies

Image: Diana Penty Instagram 

She is looking cool in a denim outfit and sunglasses.

Denim love

Image: Diana Penty Instagram 

She posing for the camera wearing a white crop top and jeans.

Couch potato

Image: Diana Penty Instagram 

She is looking impressive in a casual outfit.

Casual

Image: Diana Penty Instagram 

The actress is enjoying her tea wearing a printed long dress.

Amid greenery

Image: Diana Penty Instagram 

She is relaxing wearing simple white trousers and a tank top.

Relax

Image: Diana Penty Instagram 

She is looking hot in a black sweater and socks.

Winter wear

Image: Diana Penty Instagram 

Diana is wearing a plunge neckline top and flared pants.

Plunging neckline

Image: Diana Penty Instagram 

She is looking gorgeous in a leather shirt and high boots.

Leather

Image: Diana Penty Instagram 

Diana shows how to style even simple leather pants and an oversized sweater.

Grey and black

