Aditi Singh
Fashion
may 24, 2024
Diana Penty’s Ravishing Style File
Image: Instagram@dianapenty
Diana looked stunning in this white bodycon one-shoulder dress
#1
Penty stunned in this beautiful lehenga paired with an embellished blouse, a messy ponytail and green emerald choker
#2
Image: Instagram@dianapenty
The Cocktail actress donned a metallic silver body-hugging backless dress and looked super hot!
#3
Image: Instagram@dianapenty
The model-turned-actress looked ethereal in this hot pink kurta set, with heavy-work neckline; adorned with embroidered detailing overall
#4
Image: Instagram@dianapenty
Diana looked pretty in this vibrant yellow saree, paired with a matching shimmery sweetheart neckline blouse
#5
Image: Instagram@dianapenty
The Cocktail star clearly knows how to ace ethnic wear! She stuns yet again in a simple and elegant kurta
#6
Image: Instagram@dianapenty
#7
The Happy Bhag Jayegi Star looked mesmerizing in this black ensemble, consisting of a heavily beaded and embellished blouse, gharara pants and a beautiful black cape
Image: Instagram@dianapenty
Diana is a true fashion icon!She stunned in a denim slit skirt, white bralette and an oversized blazer
#8
Image: Instagram@dianapenty
Black can never disappoint!The stunning actress donned a full body one-shoulder bodycon slit gown, defining her curves immaculately
#9
Image: Instagram@dianapenty
She looked super cool in this khaki ensemble, consisting of cargo pants, a short jacket and a black crop top
#10
Image: Instagram@dianapenty
