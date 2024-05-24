Heading 3

Aditi Singh

Fashion

may 24, 2024

Diana Penty’s Ravishing Style File 

Image: Instagram@dianapenty

Diana looked stunning in this white bodycon one-shoulder dress 

#1

Penty stunned in this beautiful lehenga paired with an embellished blouse, a messy ponytail and green emerald choker

#2

Image: Instagram@dianapenty

The Cocktail actress donned a metallic silver body-hugging backless dress and looked super hot!

#3

Image: Instagram@dianapenty

The model-turned-actress looked ethereal in this hot pink kurta set, with heavy-work neckline; adorned with embroidered detailing overall

#4

Image: Instagram@dianapenty

Diana looked pretty in this vibrant yellow saree, paired with a matching shimmery sweetheart neckline blouse 

#5

Image: Instagram@dianapenty

The Cocktail star clearly knows how to ace ethnic wear! She stuns yet again in a simple and elegant kurta

#6

Image: Instagram@dianapenty

#7

The Happy Bhag Jayegi Star looked mesmerizing in this black ensemble, consisting of a heavily beaded and embellished blouse, gharara pants and a beautiful black cape 

Image: Instagram@dianapenty

Diana is a true fashion icon!She stunned in a denim slit skirt, white bralette and an oversized blazer

#8

Image: Instagram@dianapenty

Black can never disappoint!The stunning actress donned a full body one-shoulder bodycon slit gown, defining her curves immaculately 

#9

Image: Instagram@dianapenty

She looked super cool in this khaki ensemble, consisting of cargo pants, a short jacket and a black crop top 

#10

Image: Instagram@dianapenty

