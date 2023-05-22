Heading 3

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

MAY 22, 2023

Different types of skirts for summer wardrobe

This skirt is narrow at the waist and flares out gradually towards the hem, creating an "A" shape

A-line skirt

This is a straight, form-fitting skirt that typically falls just below the knee

Pencil skirt

Maxi skirt

This is a long skirt that typically falls to the ankles or floor

This skirt has pleats that are stitched at the waistband and fan out towards the hem, creating a flowy, feminine look

Pleated skirt

This skirt is a full, flowy skirt that is cut in a circular shape and typically falls just above the knee or mid-calf

Circle skirt

This skirt is similar to the circle skirt but with a shorter length and a more structured waistband. It's often worn with tights or leggings

Skater skirt

This skirt wraps around the waist and typically features a tie or belt closure. It can be worn at different lengths depending on how it's wrapped

Wrap skirt

This skirt is shorter in the front and longer in the back, creating a dramatic, asymmetrical hemline

High-low skirt

This is a skirt that falls below the knee and above the ankle, creating a sophisticated, elegant look

Midi skirt

This skirt has multiple tiers or layers of fabric that create a ruffled or voluminous look

Tiered skirt

