pinkvilla
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
MAY 22, 2023
Different types of skirts for summer wardrobe
Image- Pexels
This skirt is narrow at the waist and flares out gradually towards the hem, creating an "A" shape
A-line skirt
Image- Pexels
This is a straight, form-fitting skirt that typically falls just below the knee
Pencil skirt
Image- Pexels
Maxi skirt
This is a long skirt that typically falls to the ankles or floor
Image- Pexels
This skirt has pleats that are stitched at the waistband and fan out towards the hem, creating a flowy, feminine look
Pleated skirt
Image- Pexels
This skirt is a full, flowy skirt that is cut in a circular shape and typically falls just above the knee or mid-calf
Circle skirt
Image- Pexels
This skirt is similar to the circle skirt but with a shorter length and a more structured waistband. It's often worn with tights or leggings
Skater skirt
Image- Pexels
This skirt wraps around the waist and typically features a tie or belt closure. It can be worn at different lengths depending on how it's wrapped
Wrap skirt
Image- Pexels
This skirt is shorter in the front and longer in the back, creating a dramatic, asymmetrical hemline
High-low skirt
Image- Pexels
This is a skirt that falls below the knee and above the ankle, creating a sophisticated, elegant look
Midi skirt
This skirt has multiple tiers or layers of fabric that create a ruffled or voluminous look
Tiered skirt
Image- Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.