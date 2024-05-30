Heading 3
may 30, 2024
Different ways to apply egg on the skin
Dreaming for a refreshing glow? Then try applying egg yolk on your face for 5 minutes to nourish your skin and wash off with warm water
Egg Yolk facial
For oily skin, mix frothy egg white with lemon juice, apply, and rinse off after 30 minutes for oil control and brightening skin
Egg white and lemon mask
Apply egg whites with water, wash your face, and rinse for anti-aging benefits, use egg yolks if you have dry skin
Egg white cleaner
Beat egg white with turmeric, apply, and wash off for a radiant complexion and skin-brightening
Egg white and turmeric
Mix egg yolk with honey, apply, and rinse off after 10-15 minutes to moisturize and soften dry skin
Egg yolk and honey pack
Egg White, Milk, Honey & Avocado
If you have dry skin combine egg white, milk, honey, and avocado leave it for 15 minutes, and rinse off
Egg white and corn flour mask
Mix corn flour with egg white, apply, and wash off after 5 minutes for tightened pores and smooth skin
Get nourished and glowing skin by combining egg yolk, cream, and carrot juice, apply and wash off
Egg Yolk, cream & carrot juice
Mix egg white, honey, and oatmeal, gently massage onto the skin, leave for 20 minutes, and rinse off for smooth skin
Egg white, Oatmeal & honey
Mix olive oil with egg white, apply, cover with a warm cloth for 10 minutes, and wash off for moisturized skin
Egg yolk and olive oil
