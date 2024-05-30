Heading 3

may 30, 2024

Different ways to apply egg on the skin

Image: Freepik

Dreaming for a refreshing glow? Then try applying egg yolk on your face for 5 minutes to nourish your skin and wash off with warm water

Egg Yolk facial

For oily skin, mix frothy egg white with lemon juice, apply, and rinse off after 30 minutes for oil control and brightening skin

Egg white and lemon mask

Image: Freepik

Apply egg whites with water, wash your face, and rinse for anti-aging benefits, use egg yolks if you have dry skin

Egg white cleaner

Image: Freepik

Beat egg white with turmeric, apply, and wash off for a radiant complexion and skin-brightening

Egg white and turmeric 

Image: Freepik

Mix egg yolk with honey, apply, and rinse off after 10-15 minutes to moisturize and soften dry skin

Egg yolk and honey pack

Image: Freepik

Egg White, Milk, Honey & Avocado

If you have dry skin combine egg white, milk, honey, and avocado leave it for 15 minutes, and rinse off

Image: Freepik

Egg white and corn flour mask

Mix corn flour with egg white, apply, and wash off after 5 minutes for tightened pores and smooth skin

Image: Freepik

Get nourished and glowing skin by combining egg yolk, cream, and carrot juice, apply and wash off 

Egg Yolk, cream & carrot juice

Image: Freepik

Mix egg white, honey, and oatmeal, gently massage onto the skin, leave for 20 minutes, and rinse off for smooth skin

Egg white, Oatmeal & honey

Image: Freepik

Mix olive oil with egg white, apply, cover with a warm cloth for 10 minutes, and wash off for moisturized skin

Egg yolk and olive oil

Image: Freepik

Image: Freepik

Image: Freepik

