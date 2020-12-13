Diljit Dosanjh’s best fashion looks December 13, 2020
First up, we have Diljit in his signature look, wearing a plaid shirt with blue jeans and brown leather shoes from Phil Emerson
The actor rocks another plaid shirt, this time with a black t-shirt inside
The singer looks every bit a rockstar in this all-black look featuring a Balenciaga puffer jacket
The Good Newwz actor is snapped in the city wearing a black and orange polo tee with cream pants
Diljit looks dapper in this neon orange sweatshirt that he paired with black pants
He looks handsome as he poses in a pink sweatshirt paired with cream pants
Diljit steals our heart in this orange t-shirt and cream jacket combination with blue jeans and a signature Gucci belt
He looks dapper in this mustard blazer and navy blue tie and pants
The actor-singer shows off his love for prints in this printed black and white shirt paired with black pants
He shows off his funky side in a mustard yellow and black bomber jacket from Balenciaga and some fun printed pyjamas
Diljit looks super stylish in this black velvet tuxedo
The actor looks comfortable yet stylish in this Gucci sweatshirt
