april 01, 2024

Diljit Dosanjh's Fashion Chronicles

Image source- Instagram@diljitdosanjh

Diljit looks dapper as usual in this black ensemble; consisting of a shirt jacket, and cargo pants paired with a white turban 

#1

Image source- Instagram@diljitdosanjh

Dosanjh’s styling is Gen-Z coded!He paired a white drop shoulder Tshirt with a half-sleeve cargo jacket and baggy khaki pants along with white sneakers

#2

Image source- Instagram@diljitdosanjh

The Good Newwz actor's casual look is perfect for a day outing! The actor paired a simple Tshirt with baggy pants and accessorized the look with a bucket hat and sunglasses 

#3

Image source- Instagram@diljitdosanjh

The singing sensation paired his white hoodie with a puffer jacket and black trousers and paired it with a mauve turban

#4

Image source- Instagram@diljitdosanjh

Diljit is quite a fan of baggy pants!He yet again wore baggy pants and a black Tshirt paired with a maroon leather jacket, a cap, sunglasses and beige-hued shoes 

#5

Image source- Instagram@diljitdosanjh

#6

The viral star looked dapper in this black-and-white formal attire

Image source- Instagram@diljitdosanjh

The Chamkeela actor always nails his casual looks!He sported a hoodie with checkered pyjamas and looked handsome as ever 

#7

Image source- Instagram@diljitdosanjh

Dosanjh channelled his inner Punjabi Munda and wore a desi pathani suit which looked perfect! 

#8

Image source- Instagram@diljitdosanjh

The actor knows how to nail casual and formal looks equally!He looked dapper in a black suit; interestingly he accessorized this formal look with a floral necklace

#9

Image source- Instagram@diljitdosanjh

Diljit’s vibrant orange trench coat is the star apparel of this ensemble!

#10

