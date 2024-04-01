pinkvilla
Aditi Singh
april 01, 2024
Diljit Dosanjh's Fashion Chronicles
Image source- Instagram@diljitdosanjh
Diljit looks dapper as usual in this black ensemble; consisting of a shirt jacket, and cargo pants paired with a white turban
#1
Image source- Instagram@diljitdosanjh
Dosanjh’s styling is Gen-Z coded!He paired a white drop shoulder Tshirt with a half-sleeve cargo jacket and baggy khaki pants along with white sneakers
#2
Image source- Instagram@diljitdosanjh
The Good Newwz actor's casual look is perfect for a day outing! The actor paired a simple Tshirt with baggy pants and accessorized the look with a bucket hat and sunglasses
#3
Image source- Instagram@diljitdosanjh
The singing sensation paired his white hoodie with a puffer jacket and black trousers and paired it with a mauve turban
#4
Image source- Instagram@diljitdosanjh
Diljit is quite a fan of baggy pants!He yet again wore baggy pants and a black Tshirt paired with a maroon leather jacket, a cap, sunglasses and beige-hued shoes
#5
Image source- Instagram@diljitdosanjh
#6
The viral star looked dapper in this black-and-white formal attire
Image source- Instagram@diljitdosanjh
The Chamkeela actor always nails his casual looks!He sported a hoodie with checkered pyjamas and looked handsome as ever
#7
Image source- Instagram@diljitdosanjh
Dosanjh channelled his inner Punjabi Munda and wore a desi pathani suit which looked perfect!
#8
Image source- Instagram@diljitdosanjh
The actor knows how to nail casual and formal looks equally!He looked dapper in a black suit; interestingly he accessorized this formal look with a floral necklace
#9
Image source- Instagram@diljitdosanjh
Diljit’s vibrant orange trench coat is the star apparel of this ensemble!
#10
