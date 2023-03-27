Heading 3

Diljit Dosanjh’s love for fashion

                  pinkvilla 

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

mar 27, 2023

Image- Diljit Dosanjh’s Instagram


Diljit Dosanjh, a renowned Punjabi singer and actor, is also known for his love for fashion

Fashionista

He is often seen sporting the latest trends and experiments with his style

Trendy

Unconventional fashion choices

Diljit has an eye for unique and unconventional fashion choices, which sets him apart from the crowd

He is a regular at fashion weeks and events, where he showcases his love for fashion

Events and Concerts

Diljit's Instagram feed is a testament to his fashion-forward style and his love for designer labels

Designer Labels

He has collaborated with brands and fashion magazines for various projects, including music videos and ad campaigns

Front Page

Diljit's love for fashion extends to his stage performances, where he dons elaborate costumes and accessories

Stage Performances

He is known for his quirky sense of style and his ability to pull off even the most eccentric outfits

Quirky Sense

Diljit's fashion choices are often talked about and inspire his fans to experiment with their own personal style

Inspires his fans

Overall, Diljit Dosanjh's love for fashion is a testament to his creativity and his willingness to push boundaries when it comes to style

Pushing Boundaries

