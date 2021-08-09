Dipika Kakar’s best dressed moments
august 09
2021
Dipika dazzles in the silver shimmery one-shoulder dress with her hair styled in side-parted soft waves
This yellow flowy ensemble is making our hearts swoon! The flattering wavy hairstyle amps up her look
The diva puts her best foot forward while donning ethnic wear. Here, she is wearing a scarlet Anarkali suit decked with intricate golden embroidery
Well here, Dipika opted for a soft pastel sharara fused with dainty thread work. This sharara truly reflects her sense of style
This saree paired with a pastel off-shoulder net blouse with delicate embroidery makes the actress look attractive. She completes her look with oxidised earrings
Oh again, in red! This time her overlay steals the show. The actress pairs the outfit with a glimmer blouse and a red skirt. She rounds it off with enameled earrings
The ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actress looks dreamy in a blue Anarkali suit teamed with silver earrings and bangles
The chikankari work never fails to impress. Here, the diva styles the suit with magenta bangles and juttis. She rounds off her look with chandbalis
Lastly, Dipika looks chic in this easy breezy checkered top paired with a white skirt. She accentuated her look with simple stud earrings
For more updates on Dipika Kakar and fashion, follow Pinkvilla