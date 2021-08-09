Dipika Kakar’s best dressed moments

august 09
 2021

Dipika dazzles in the silver shimmery one-shoulder dress with her hair styled in side-parted soft waves

This yellow flowy ensemble is making our hearts swoon! The flattering wavy hairstyle amps up her look

The diva puts her best foot forward while donning ethnic wear. Here, she is wearing a scarlet Anarkali suit decked with intricate golden embroidery

Well here, Dipika opted for a soft pastel sharara fused with dainty thread work. This sharara truly reflects her sense of style

This saree paired with a pastel off-shoulder net blouse with delicate embroidery makes the actress look attractive. She completes her look with oxidised earrings

Oh again, in red! This time her overlay steals the show. The actress pairs the outfit with a glimmer blouse and a red skirt. She rounds it off with enameled earrings

The ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ actress looks dreamy in a blue Anarkali suit teamed with silver earrings and bangles

The chikankari work never fails to impress. Here, the diva styles the suit with magenta bangles and juttis. She rounds off her look with chandbalis

Lastly, Dipika looks chic in this easy breezy checkered top paired with a white skirt. She accentuated her look with simple stud earrings

 For more updates on Dipika Kakar and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here