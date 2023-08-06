Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Shruti Mehta

Fashion

August 06, 2023

Dipika Kakar’s ethnic style 

Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram

The Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi debutante looks breathtaking in this floor-length beige Anarkali. Her diamond-emerald neckpiece is eye-catching

Beige bliss

The Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo fame looks stunning in a black-white checkered lehenga with a shimmery black top

Black & White

Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram

Orange ooze 

The Sasural Simar Ka protagonist looks like a breath of fresh air in this bright orange Anarkali with oxidized earrings

Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram

The Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 8 participant is oozing angelic vibes in this simple blue-white kurta pant set

Cool casuals

Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram

The Nach Baliye 8 contestant looks alluring in this teal-gold salwar kameez. Sleek hair and subtle makeup complete her look

Teal tantrums

Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram

Kakar has captured the attention of her fans in this blue sharara with floral prints. Her oxidized accessories are noteworthy 

Floral finesse

Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram

One simply cannot go wrong with a pop of pink. The talented star too cannot be faulted for the same 

Pop of Pink

Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram

The diva is oozing warmth and comfort in this simple purple Anarkali. Her radiant smile is unmissable

Purple punk

Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram

The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress is swaying hearts in this bright pink saree with ruffle detailing

Saree sizzle

Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram

The Bigg Boss 12 winner looks stunning in this pastel pink sharara with a matching potli bag 

Plush pastel

Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here