August 06, 2023
Dipika Kakar’s ethnic style
Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram
The Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi debutante looks breathtaking in this floor-length beige Anarkali. Her diamond-emerald neckpiece is eye-catching
Beige bliss
The Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo fame looks stunning in a black-white checkered lehenga with a shimmery black top
Black & White
Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram
Orange ooze
The Sasural Simar Ka protagonist looks like a breath of fresh air in this bright orange Anarkali with oxidized earrings
Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram
The Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 8 participant is oozing angelic vibes in this simple blue-white kurta pant set
Cool casuals
Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram
The Nach Baliye 8 contestant looks alluring in this teal-gold salwar kameez. Sleek hair and subtle makeup complete her look
Teal tantrums
Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram
Kakar has captured the attention of her fans in this blue sharara with floral prints. Her oxidized accessories are noteworthy
Floral finesse
Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram
One simply cannot go wrong with a pop of pink. The talented star too cannot be faulted for the same
Pop of Pink
Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram
The diva is oozing warmth and comfort in this simple purple Anarkali. Her radiant smile is unmissable
Purple punk
Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram
The Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress is swaying hearts in this bright pink saree with ruffle detailing
Saree sizzle
Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram
The Bigg Boss 12 winner looks stunning in this pastel pink sharara with a matching potli bag
Plush pastel
Image: Dipika Kakar’s Instagram
