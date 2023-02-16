Heading 3

Disha-Ananya: Celebs In Sheer Dresses 

Arpita Sarkar

Fashion

FEB 16, 2023

Image: Pinkvilla

Ananya Panday wore lace top with embellished shoulder pads clubbed with a bralette

Ananya Panday 

Image: Pinkvilla 

Alia Bhatt wore head-turning corseted black gown by Ralph & Russo

Alia Bhatt

Image: Pinkvilla 

Jacqueline Fernandez looks sheer delight in a mini tube dress layered with a sheer overlay floor-length gown 

Jacqueline Fernandez

Image: Pinkvilla 

Desi girl sets the stage on fire with floor-length molten gold gown

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Pinkvilla

Malaika Arora wore a lingerie set and layered it with a Sandra Mansour lace dress

Malaika Arora

Image: Pinkvilla

Sonam Kapoor looks mesmerizing in white gown featuring sheer details 

Sonam Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Disha Patani wore a nude-hued lining sheer gown featuring golden sequins

Disha Patani

Image: Pinkvilla

We cannot take our eyes off from Deepika Padukone’s look in this Balmain sheer top featuring vertical stripes

Deepika Padukone

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi Kapoor wore a well-fitted corset featuring sheer detail 

Janhvi Kapoor

