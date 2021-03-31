Disha to Dakota:How celebs rocked bangs March 31, 2021
Fringes or bangs have found their space in the hearts of celebrities globally
Disha Patani seems to love the hairdo and knows how to pull it off with varied hairstyles
Priyanka Chopra Jonas also chopped off her locks while in quarantine and sported quirky bangs!
New Girl actress Zooey Deschanel is known for her perfect bangs and is almost unrecognisable without them! Credit : getty image
After her film 50 Shades of Grey, Dakota Johnson’s bangs became as famous as she did Credit : getty image
With a phenomenal hair transformation, Taylor Swift is known not just for her music today but her impeccable bangs as well! Credit : getty image
Selena Gomez’s bangs are so subtle, you wouldn’t realise they were there at all! They are perfect for if you’re confused whether to go for bangs or not Credit : getty image
For a brief period, Shraddha Kapoor also sported bangs that covered her forehead and gave her the girl-next-door look
For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow Pinkvilla