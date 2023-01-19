Disha-Nora: Divas rock the fringe trend pinkvilla Hardika GuptaFASHIONJAN 19, 2023Source: Nora Fatehi InstagramNora added a unique touch to her naked outfit look by pairing it with an oversized pink coat featuring fringe detailingsNora FatehiSource: Disha Patani InstagramThe fringe detailing on Disha's rust brown bikini looks amazingDisha PataniJanhvi-Kiara: Celebs in green sareesanushka-Sara: Celebs with flawless skinSource: Bhumi Pednekar instagramShe looked stunning in this white ensemble adorned with fringesBhumi PednekarSource: Vaani Kapoor InstagramHer white pants with fringes adds drama to her lookVaani KapoorSource: Janhvi Kapoor InstagramShe channeled her inner diva in this attireJanhvi KapoorSource: Sara Ali Khan InstagramShe looked breathtaking in this black fringe outfit Sara Ali KhanSource: Shanaya Kapoor InstagramHer short black dress was adorned with fringesShanaya KapoorSource: Sanya Malhotra InstagramShe dished out party vibes in this beautiful attireSanya MalhotraSource: Sonam Kapoor InstagramThe fashion icon wore a pastel blue kaftan featuring fringesSonam KapoorSource: Kriti Sanon InstagramKriti looked sizzling in this multicolored fringe dressKriti SanonFor more updates, follow Pinkvilla. Click Here