Heading 3

Disha-Nora: Divas rock the fringe trend

                  pinkvilla 

Hardika Gupta

FASHION

JAN 19, 2023

Source: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Nora added a unique touch to her naked outfit look by pairing it with an oversized pink coat featuring fringe detailings

Nora Fatehi

Source: Disha Patani Instagram

The fringe detailing on Disha's rust brown bikini looks amazing

Disha Patani

Source: Bhumi Pednekar instagram

She looked stunning in this white ensemble adorned with fringes

Bhumi Pednekar

Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Her white pants with fringes adds drama to her look

Vaani Kapoor

Source: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

She channeled her inner diva in this attire

Janhvi Kapoor

Source: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

She looked breathtaking in this black fringe outfit 

Sara Ali Khan

Source: Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Her short black dress was adorned with fringes

Shanaya Kapoor

Source: Sanya Malhotra Instagram

She dished out party vibes in this beautiful attire

Sanya Malhotra

Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

The fashion icon wore a pastel blue kaftan featuring fringes

Sonam Kapoor

Source: Kriti Sanon Instagram

Kriti looked sizzling in this multicolored fringe dress

Kriti Sanon

