Nov 16, 2021
Disha Parmar in elegant & simple suits
Author: P R Gayathri
The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress picked out a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla beige suit for her Diwali celebrationsImage: Disha Parmar Instagram
Diwali Style
Her pastel green suit was styled up with a white dupatta that she wore around her neck like a scarf
Elegant in greenVideo: Disha Parmar Instagram
We love how beautiful she looked in this simple blue kurta set
Minimal yet glamVideo: Disha Parmar Instagram
She picked out a dark green sharara suit from Label Aishwaryrika and looked elegant in it!Image: Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha loves to keep her style simple, but that doesn’t mean she is not trendy. She picked a white and blue tie-dyed suit and looked perfect
Tie-dyed suitImage: Disha Parmar Instagram
She teamed her bright yellow kurta with sharara pants and a floral print sheer dupatta and twirled into our hearts
Summer vibesVideo: Disha Parmar Instagram
She looked fresh as a daisy in her sunshine-hued Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla suit
Wedding styleImage: Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha’s regal look in a wine red Anarkali suit with golden embroidery details from Empress Pitara by Aakriti won our hearts
Regal in redVideo: Disha Parmar Instagram
Proving that a simple white suit can make quite a statement, Disha looked enchanting in her floral printed number
Angelic in whiteVideo: Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha looked pretty in a blue printed chanderi suit from Ambraee By Palak Agrawal
Chanderi suitImage: Disha Parmar Instagram
