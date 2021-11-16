Nov 16, 2021

FASHION

Disha Parmar in elegant & simple suits

Author: P R Gayathri

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress picked out a Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla beige suit for her Diwali celebrations

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

Diwali Style

Her pastel green suit was styled up with a white dupatta that she wore around her neck like a scarf

Elegant in green

Video: Disha Parmar Instagram

We love how beautiful she looked in this simple blue kurta set

Minimal yet glam

Video: Disha Parmar Instagram

Sharara for the win!

She picked out a dark green sharara suit from Label Aishwaryrika and looked elegant in it!

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha loves to keep her style simple, but that doesn’t mean she is not trendy. She picked a white and blue tie-dyed suit and looked perfect

Tie-dyed suit

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

She teamed her bright yellow kurta with sharara pants and a floral print sheer dupatta and twirled into our hearts

Summer vibes

Video: Disha Parmar Instagram

She looked fresh as a daisy in her sunshine-hued Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla suit

Wedding style

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha’s regal look in a wine red Anarkali suit with golden embroidery details from Empress Pitara by Aakriti won our hearts

Regal in red

Video: Disha Parmar Instagram

Proving that a simple white suit can make quite a statement, Disha looked enchanting in her floral printed number

Angelic in white

Video: Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha looked pretty in a blue printed chanderi suit from Ambraee By Palak Agrawal

Chanderi suit

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

