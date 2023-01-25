Heading 3

Disha Parmar in lovely lehengas

Arushi
Srivastava

JAN 25, 2023

Image Source: Disha Parmar Instagram

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress looks very elegant in an embellished lehenga with red bangles

Embellished golden lehenga

Image Source: Disha Parmar Instagram

We can’t take our eyes off the gorgeous pink lehenga worn by Disha Parmar which she paired with traditional jewels

Peacock design lehenga

Image Source: Disha Parmar Instagram

Give a modern twist to your lehenga like Disha Parmar as she paired lehenga choli with a net shrug

Black stylish lehenga set

Image Source: Disha Parmar Instagram

The actress looks spectacular in a mustard yellow lehenga set which has beautiful floral foil print all over it

Foil print work

Image Source: Disha Parmar Instagram

Get complimented for your subtle yet classy look in a lovely pink beads design lehanga

Beads work lehenga set

Image Source: Disha Parmar Instagram

The actress looks fabulous in a mirror work choli and skirt with a net design dupatta

Mirror work lehenga

Image Source: Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha Parmar has opted for a simple yet stylish look with a light blue lehenga paired with a white blouse

Dreamy pastel lehenga

Image Source: Disha Parmar Instagram

The actress looks mind blowing in a yellow gota work lehenga set comprising strappy blouse and net dupatta

Gota design

Image Source: Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha Parmar looks like a new bride as she wore a red gota work dupatta and heavy golden work blouse with kundan matha patti

Threadwork lehenga

