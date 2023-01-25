Disha Parmar in lovely lehengas
Arushi
Srivastava
JAN 25, 2023
Image Source: Disha Parmar Instagram
The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress looks very elegant in an embellished lehenga with red bangles
Embellished golden lehenga
Image Source: Disha Parmar Instagram
We can’t take our eyes off the gorgeous pink lehenga worn by Disha Parmar which she paired with traditional jewels
Peacock design lehenga
Image Source: Disha Parmar Instagram
Give a modern twist to your lehenga like Disha Parmar as she paired lehenga choli with a net shrug
Black stylish lehenga set
Image Source: Disha Parmar Instagram
The actress looks spectacular in a mustard yellow lehenga set which has beautiful floral foil print all over it
Foil print work
Image Source: Disha Parmar Instagram
Get complimented for your subtle yet classy look in a lovely pink beads design lehanga
Beads work lehenga set
Image Source: Disha Parmar Instagram
The actress looks fabulous in a mirror work choli and skirt with a net design dupatta
Mirror work lehenga
Image Source: Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha Parmar has opted for a simple yet stylish look with a light blue lehenga paired with a white blouse
Dreamy pastel lehenga
Image Source: Disha Parmar Instagram
The actress looks mind blowing in a yellow gota work lehenga set comprising strappy blouse and net dupatta
Gota design
Image Source: Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha Parmar looks like a new bride as she wore a red gota work dupatta and heavy golden work blouse with kundan matha patti
Threadwork lehenga
