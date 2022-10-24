Heading 3
Disha Parmar’s kurta sets for Diwali
Arushi Srivastava
TELEVISION
OCT 24, 2022
Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha Parmar celebrated Karwa Chauth with husband Rahul Vaidya and she looks stunner in the bright red suit
Karwachauth look
Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actress is seen flaunting her backless suit as she posed against a wall
Purple backless suit
Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram
The actress has the perfect look for this Diwali as she sported a bright yellow embroidery work yellow floor length suit
Bright yellow embroidery suit
Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram
Worried about the Diwali party look? Disha Parmar’s beige foil print kurta set with set you apart from others
Foil print suit
Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram
Mirrorwork outfits are never out of fashion and Disha Parmar looks gorgeous in dark green suit with jhumkas
Mirror work suit
Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram
For those who like a subtle look for Diwali, Disha Parmar’s floral suit with lacey details is perfect for you
Floral lacey suit
Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram
The actress looks simple yet stylish in the blue and white printed suit with pink lipstick
Tie and dye outfit
Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram
To get the shimmery look for this Diwali, you can choose the light yellow outfit with shimmery work on the kurta
Lemon yellow suit
Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha Parmar is glowing in a bright yellow halter neck suit with a floral print dupatta
Halter neck suit
Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha Parmar got married to Rahul Vaidya in 2021 and she often shares her newlywed looks in red colour
Newly wed look
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kahaani to Mimi, 10 Women-centric films