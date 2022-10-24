Heading 3

Disha Parmar’s kurta sets for Diwali

Arushi Srivastava

TELEVISION

OCT 24, 2022

Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha Parmar celebrated Karwa Chauth with husband Rahul Vaidya and she looks stunner in the bright red suit

Karwachauth look 

Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram

Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 actress is seen flaunting her backless suit as she posed against a wall

Purple backless suit

Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram

The actress has the perfect look for this Diwali as she sported a bright yellow embroidery work yellow floor length suit

Bright yellow embroidery suit

Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram

Worried about the Diwali party look? Disha Parmar’s beige foil print kurta set with set you apart from others

Foil print suit

Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram

Mirrorwork outfits are never out of fashion and Disha Parmar looks gorgeous in dark green suit with jhumkas

Mirror work suit

Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram

For those who like a subtle look for Diwali, Disha Parmar’s floral suit with lacey details is perfect for you

Floral lacey suit

Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram

The actress looks simple yet stylish in the blue and white printed suit with pink lipstick

Tie and dye outfit

Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram

To get the shimmery look for this Diwali, you can choose the light yellow outfit with shimmery work on the kurta

Lemon yellow suit 

Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha Parmar is glowing in a bright yellow halter neck suit with a floral print dupatta

Halter neck suit

Image source- Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha Parmar got married to Rahul Vaidya in 2021 and she often shares her newlywed looks in red colour

Newly wed look

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kahaani to Mimi, 10 Women-centric films

Click Here