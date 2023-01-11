Heading 3

Disha Parmar's stylish earrings

Arushi Srivastava

JAN 11, 2023

FASHION

Image Source - Disha Parmar Instagram

The Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actress looks fashionable as she paired large pearls with a bright pink sweater

Pearl studs 

Image Source - Disha Parmar Instagram

The actress has paired her green stone work earring set with a floral work pastel shade lehenga

Stone work earrings 

Image Source - Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha Parmar looks fashionable in bright orange off shoulder top paired with white large beads work earrings

Beads statement piece 

Image Source - Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha Parmar is very fond of hoops as she wore golden hoops with a sweater top during her trip

Golden hoops 

Image Source - Disha Parmar Instagram

We can’t take our eyes off the gorgeous look of the actress in a white saree and multicolored statement earrings

Multicolor stone earrings 

Image Source - Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha Parmar is acing the ethnic look with golden jhumkis paired with a red lehenga choli

Small jhumkas 

Image Source - Disha Parmar Instagram

The actress looks fabulous in an orange gota work saree which she paired with long chandbali style earrings

Stunning chandbalis 

Image Source - Disha Parmar Instagram

Get the adorable girl next door look like Disha Parmar with a mirror work kurta set and stylish silver jhumkas

Silver jhumkas 

Image Source - Disha Parmar Instagram

Make your party look stand out in an all white satin outfit and golden rectangular earrings

Geometric design earrings 

