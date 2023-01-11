Disha Parmar's stylish earrings
pinkvilla
Arushi Srivastava
JAN 11, 2023
FASHION
Image Source - Disha Parmar Instagram
The Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 actress looks fashionable as she paired large pearls with a bright pink sweater
Pearl studs
Image Source - Disha Parmar Instagram
The actress has paired her green stone work earring set with a floral work pastel shade lehenga
Stone work earrings
Image Source - Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha Parmar looks fashionable in bright orange off shoulder top paired with white large beads work earrings
Beads statement piece
Image Source - Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha Parmar is very fond of hoops as she wore golden hoops with a sweater top during her trip
Golden hoops
Image Source - Disha Parmar Instagram
We can’t take our eyes off the gorgeous look of the actress in a white saree and multicolored statement earrings
Multicolor stone earrings
Image Source - Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha Parmar is acing the ethnic look with golden jhumkis paired with a red lehenga choli
Small jhumkas
Image Source - Disha Parmar Instagram
The actress looks fabulous in an orange gota work saree which she paired with long chandbali style earrings
Stunning chandbalis
Image Source - Disha Parmar Instagram
Get the adorable girl next door look like Disha Parmar with a mirror work kurta set and stylish silver jhumkas
Silver jhumkas
Image Source - Disha Parmar Instagram
Make your party look stand out in an all white satin outfit and golden rectangular earrings
Geometric design earrings
