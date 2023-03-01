Disha Parmar’s subtle looks
MAR 01, 2023
Image: Disha Parmar Instagram
The actress looks just beautiful in her natural no makeup look as she enjoys the early morning scene
Enjoying beautiful mornings
Image Source- Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha Parmar looks ravishing in a royal blue stylish top paired with denim shorts and white shoes
Minimalistic chic
Image Source- Disha Parmar Instagram
The actress seems simply adorable ain a red co-ord set for a casual look
Cherry glazed
Image: Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha Parmar looks fashionable yet comfy in a loose fit and long white shirt paired with blue denims and beige footwear
Comfort fashion
Image Source- Disha Parmar Instagram
The actress has a very classy taste for her travel looks as she paired her black outfit with a pastel pink overcoat
Travel in style
Image Source- Disha Parmar Instagram
The actress looks out of the world in a green mirror work kurta set paired with silver jhumkas
Ethnic diva
Image Source- Disha Parmar Instagram
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress looks simple yet stylish in a white flared floor length dress with blue earrings
Dreamy beach look
Image Source- Disha Parmar Instagram
The actress is glowing in her natural look as she headed out for a walk in a simple t-shirt and denims
Out for a walk
Image Source- Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha Parmar is fan of comfy fashion as she wore a multicolor loose fit shirt with blue denims
Loosely fit shirt look
