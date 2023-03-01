Heading 3

Disha Parmar’s subtle looks

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

The actress looks just beautiful in her natural no makeup look as she enjoys the early morning scene

Enjoying beautiful mornings

Image Source- Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha Parmar looks ravishing in a royal blue stylish top paired with denim shorts and white shoes

Minimalistic chic

Image Source- Disha Parmar Instagram

The actress seems simply adorable ain a red co-ord set for a casual look

Cherry glazed

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha Parmar looks fashionable yet comfy in a loose fit and long white shirt paired with blue denims and beige footwear

Comfort fashion

Image Source- Disha Parmar Instagram

The actress has a very classy taste for her travel looks as she paired her black outfit with a pastel pink overcoat

Travel in style

Image Source- Disha Parmar Instagram

The actress looks out of the world in a green mirror work kurta set paired with silver jhumkas

Ethnic diva

Image Source- Disha Parmar Instagram

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress looks simple yet stylish in a white flared floor length dress with blue earrings

Dreamy beach look

Image Source- Disha Parmar Instagram

The actress is glowing in her natural look as she headed out for a walk in a simple t-shirt and denims

Out for a walk

Image Source- Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha Parmar is fan of comfy fashion as she wore a multicolor loose fit shirt with blue denims

Loosely fit shirt look

