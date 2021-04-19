Disha Patani
dresses
is a fan of
bodycon
Disha Patani has a soft spot for sultry bodycon dresses and we have seen her sporting them on a host of occasions
Disha has a huge collection of these sexy dresses in different colours and patterns. Case in point, this bright yellow slip dress is perfect for a date in summer
For a pop of colour, the ‘Baaghi 2’ actress swears by this hot pink ruched mini dress
Channelling her inner Beyoncé, the bombshell picked out a burgundy bodycon dress by Ivy ParkXAdidas and styled it with black combat boots
And then she took the bling route in a dark green Yousef Aljasmi asymmetrical body-hugging number
For the success party of ‘Malang’, Disha wore a bright red mini dress that hugged her frame at all the right places
For the DeepVeer reception, Patani chose a Maison Yeya pastel grey body-fit number with a deep plunging neckline
Is there anything sexier than a black bodycon dress? We think not! Disha wows us in a black number that she has styled with a statement pendant necklace
For a promotional outing, Disha picked a pink strapless dress by Lavish Alice. A classy chignon finished off her look
And then she aced a casual yet edgy street-style look in a one-shoulder black dress and sporty white sneakers. Let’s not miss out on that fishtail braid too!
Be it in miniature lengths or thigh-high versions, the form-fitted dress has surely become a staple in Disha’s wardrobe
