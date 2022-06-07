Heading 3

Disha Patani is a fan of corset outfits

JUNE 07, 2022

FASHION

A fan of corset outfits, Disha added the oomph factor with a solid black strapless corset top to her ripped denim jeans and a dewy face

Oomph Factor

And as if that was not enough, the Malang actress then took things up a notch in a black tulle gown with a corset top and a flared skirt

Scorching Hot

She loves to wear a corset dress not just for photoshoots but also for events. A case in point is this shimmery blue bodycon creation that she documented just before the event

Babe In Bodycon

Not just dresses, she also proved that there is no going wrong with a corset top when you are decked up in a sultry lacy number

Attention To Details

During the promotion of her movie, she swore by her favourite silhouette as she picked out a white corset top to go with these maroon trousers

Diva In White

And for a premiere event, she was yet again decked up in a corset top. This time a shiny blue strapless number stole the show!

Bright In Blue

Going with classics, she picked out a white bustier-style corset top and paired it with distressed blue jeans and boots to round her look off

Back To Classics

She gave a ravishing upgrade to a casual look by styling ripped blue jeans with a sexy white bustier-style corset

Ravishing Upgrade

Seems like black and white tops with a dash of denim are Patani’s ways of inviting corset tops into her wardrobe and this black corset top with black denim serves as proof!

Love For B&W

Lastly, we have this trendy look when she sported a vibrant shade in the form of her favourite outfit and proved that corsets are here to stay!

Trendy In Neon

