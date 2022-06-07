Heading 3
Disha Patani is a fan of corset outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
JUNE 07, 2022
FASHION
Image: Disha Patani instagram
A fan of corset outfits, Disha added the oomph factor with a solid black strapless corset top to her ripped denim jeans and a dewy face
Oomph Factor
Image: Disha Patani instagram
And as if that was not enough, the Malang actress then took things up a notch in a black tulle gown with a corset top and a flared skirt
Scorching Hot
Image: Disha Patani instagram
She loves to wear a corset dress not just for photoshoots but also for events. A case in point is this shimmery blue bodycon creation that she documented just before the event
Babe In Bodycon
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Not just dresses, she also proved that there is no going wrong with a corset top when you are decked up in a sultry lacy number
Attention To Details
Image: Pinkvilla
During the promotion of her movie, she swore by her favourite silhouette as she picked out a white corset top to go with these maroon trousers
Diva In White
Image: Disha Patani instagram
And for a premiere event, she was yet again decked up in a corset top. This time a shiny blue strapless number stole the show!
Bright In Blue
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Going with classics, she picked out a white bustier-style corset top and paired it with distressed blue jeans and boots to round her look off
Back To Classics
Image: Disha Patani instagram
She gave a ravishing upgrade to a casual look by styling ripped blue jeans with a sexy white bustier-style corset
Ravishing Upgrade
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Seems like black and white tops with a dash of denim are Patani’s ways of inviting corset tops into her wardrobe and this black corset top with black denim serves as proof!
Love For B&W
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Lastly, we have this trendy look when she sported a vibrant shade in the form of her favourite outfit and proved that corsets are here to stay!
Trendy In Neon
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Sara Ali Khan in colourful bikinis