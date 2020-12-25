IS A FAN OF FLORAL DRESSES
Disha Patani december 25, 2020
Disha Patani looked simply mesmerising in this red floral dress. Hair left loose and dewy makeup accentuated her look
This tangerine strappy bodycon number with lovely floral pink embroidery all over the dress makes her look even more lovely!
Even on her off-duty days, Disha loves to wear a pretty floral dress
For an event, Disha picked out a colourful skater dress that she styled with tan sandals
Keeping things cool yet gorgeous, Disha opted for a sleeveless Arpita Mehta number and stunned us with her enticing look
Disha rocked a simple white mini dress with yellow daisies on it. Nude makeup and pink lips completed her look
Yet again, Disha proved that you can never go wrong with florals! She picked a simple white skater dress for her stylish look
For her quarantine look, Disha picked out a white dress with blue floral motifs on it
The Radhe actress picked out a floral pink maxi wrap dress with a high-low hemline. She styled her dress with red stilettos and wavy locks
She looked radiant in this Label Ritu Kumar number and proved that florals rule her wardrobe!
