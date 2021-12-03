Disha Patani is a fan of strappy dresses

FASHION

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 3, 2021

Mini brown dress

Disha stole the show in a brown body-hugging dress with ruched detailing

Credits: Pinkvilla

Strappy white beaded dress

The actress looked absolutely stunning in a white beaded dress with strappy sleeves

Credits: Disha Patani instagram 

Black strappy ruched dress

A black strappy ruched dress that accentuates her curves is what she swears by to look her fabulous best in!

Credits: Disha Patani instagram 

Pink ruched dress

Turning the heat quotient up, she sizzled in a hot pink ruched bodycon number with thin strappy sleeves

Credits: Disha Patani instagram 

Floral skater dress

For a fresh and simple look, she chose to wear a floral skater dress with cute strappy sleeves

Credits: Disha Patani instagram

Strappy ruffle dress

She looked stunning in a white dress with ruffles and a thigh-high slit that revealed her toned legs

Credits: Disha Patani instagram 

In a floral yellow strappy midi dress, the diva looked pretty and cheerful

Credits: Disha Patani instagram 

Yellow strappy number

Orange floral dress

She kept things playful yet sensuous in a tangerine strappy bodycon number with floral embroidery all over

Credits: Disha Patani instagram

Floral maxi dress 

In a strappy white maxi dress with blue floral prints, Disha took our breaths away!

Credits: Disha Patani instagram 

Wrap dress

She looked gorgeous in a full-length wrap dress that featured strappy sleeves and a thigh-high slit

Credits: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: WAnanya Panday’s Las Vegas diaries

Click Here