Disha Patani is a fan of strappy dresses
FASHION
NEENAZ AKHTAR
AUTHOR
DEC 3, 2021
Mini brown dress
Disha stole the show in a brown body-hugging dress with ruched detailing
Credits: Pinkvilla
Strappy white beaded dress
The actress looked absolutely stunning in a white beaded dress with strappy sleeves
Credits: Disha Patani instagram
Black strappy ruched dress
A black strappy ruched dress that accentuates her curves is what she swears by to look her fabulous best in!
Credits: Disha Patani instagram
Pink ruched dress
Turning the heat quotient up, she sizzled in a hot pink ruched bodycon number with thin strappy sleeves
Credits: Disha Patani instagram
Floral skater dress
For a fresh and simple look, she chose to wear a floral skater dress with cute strappy sleeves
Credits: Disha Patani instagram
Strappy ruffle dress
She looked stunning in a white dress with ruffles and a thigh-high slit that revealed her toned legs
Credits: Disha Patani instagram
In a floral yellow strappy midi dress, the diva looked pretty and cheerful
Credits: Disha Patani instagram
Yellow strappy number
Orange floral dress
She kept things playful yet sensuous in a tangerine strappy bodycon number with floral embroidery all over
Credits: Disha Patani instagram
Floral maxi dress
In a strappy white maxi dress with blue floral prints, Disha took our breaths away!
Credits: Disha Patani instagram
Wrap dress
She looked gorgeous in a full-length wrap dress that featured strappy sleeves and a thigh-high slit
Credits: Pinkvilla
