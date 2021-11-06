Nov 6, 2021
Fashion
Disha Patani in flirty mini dresses
P R Gayathri
Disha Patani and her love for mini dresses knows no bounds! This ruched floral number with a ruffle hemline is proof of it!
Floral loveCredits: Instagram
Slaying like a true diva, Disha made our jaws drop in this pink mini dress with strappy sleeves
Pretty pink Credits: Instagram
In an orange mini dress with white tiny floral prints all over, the actress kept things flirty!
Orange wonderCredits: Instagram
Keeping things simple yet fun, Patani sported a white mini dress with yellow daisies on it
Yellow daisies Credits: Instagram
For yet another pretty look, she wore a strappy backless white dress with blue floral motifs on it
Playful white Credits: Instagram
Channelling her inner diva, Disha rocked a burgundy bodycon dress by Ivy ParkXAdidas and black combat boots
Bold burgundy Credits: Instagram
For the success party of ‘Malang’, the actress slipped into a bright red mini dress with a sensuous sweetheart neckline
Red hot
Clad in a mini blue dress for a promotional event, Disha ensured that all eyes were on her
Vivid blue
In a soft pink dress bearing white stripes all over and a criss-cross detail in the front, she made our hearts skip a beat!
Classic stripesCredits: Instagram
Disha Patani wore a little black dress in her own sporty way by styling it with a pair of white sneakers
Little black dressCredits: Instagram
