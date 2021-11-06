Nov 6, 2021

Fashion

Disha Patani in flirty mini dresses 

Disha Patani and her love for mini dresses knows no bounds! This ruched floral number with a ruffle hemline is proof of it!

Floral love

Slaying like a true diva, Disha made our jaws drop in this pink mini dress with strappy sleeves

Pretty pink 

In an orange mini dress with white tiny floral prints all over, the actress kept things flirty!

Orange wonder

Keeping things simple yet fun, Patani sported a white mini dress with yellow daisies on it

Yellow daisies 

For yet another pretty look, she wore a strappy backless white dress with blue floral motifs on it

Playful white 

Channelling her inner diva, Disha rocked a burgundy bodycon dress by Ivy ParkXAdidas and black combat boots

Bold burgundy 

For the success party of ‘Malang’, the actress slipped into a bright red mini dress with a sensuous sweetheart neckline

Red hot

Clad in a mini blue dress for a promotional event, Disha ensured that all eyes were on her

Vivid blue

In a soft pink dress bearing white stripes all over and a criss-cross detail in the front, she made our hearts skip a beat!

Classic stripes

Disha Patani wore a little black dress in her own sporty way by styling it with a pair of white sneakers

Little black dress

