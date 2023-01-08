Heading 3

Disha Patani in
 Body-hugging dresses

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

JAN 8, 2023

FASHION

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress looked like a total bombshell in this sexy black dress that cut outs and hugged her snugly

Too Hot To Handle

Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram

She flaunted her gorgeous frame in a black bodycon dress that entailed a plunging sweetheart neckline and thin noodle straps

Leather Love 

Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram

This cut-out dress not only hugged her frame at the right places but also gave a peek at her toned midriff

Sass & Glam

Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram

She looked pretty hot and tempting in a short violet dress with a bodycon silhouette

Violet Haze 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She looked breathtaking in this monochrome pink bodycon dress

Stunner In Pink

Image: Pinkvilla

Disha looked like a million bucks in a mini sparkly dress with a deep neckline

Like A Star

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The actress also exuded some classic glam in this corseted dress with a sexy thigh-high slit

Ravishing Much 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She made a ravishing case for browns and bodycon in this ruched brown ruched body-hugging dress

Brownie 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The Malang actress flaunted her curves yet again in an asymmetrical wine-hued bodycon dress

Gorgeous Factor 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She raised the temperatures in a strappy black dress with ruched detailing

Hotness Factor

