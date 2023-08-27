Heading 3

 Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

August 27, 2023

Disha Patani in dazzling outfits 

Sultry

Disha Patani oozed sultriness in a shimmery green thigh-high slit skirt and a cropped plunging-neck blouse

Image: Disha Patani Instagram


Hotness Alert

She raised the hotness quotient in a shiny silver gown featuring a midriff-baring cut-out

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Desi Glam

She brought some hot desi glam in a pre-draped embellished Itrh saree 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Hotness Alert

The Malang actress turned heads as she posed in a crystal-embellished sheer pink saree 

Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram

Dazzler

She looked stunning in a chrome appliqué saree with silver threads and mirrorwork

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Violet Magic

She looked like a bombshell in this little violet dress with a bodycon silhouette 

Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram

Dazzling

This see-through mesh skirt and an embellished red bralette looked stunning on her

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She exuded major glam vibes in a sparkly champagne-hued mini dress 

Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram

Glam Girl 

She looked breathtaking in this bodycon pink dress

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Pretty In Pink

