MARCH 11, 2024
Disha Patani in glittery outfits
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Disha managed to grab eyeballs with her latest look in a gorgeous sparkling nude-toned dress with strappy sleeves and a sweetheart neckline
Grabbing Eyeballs
Image: Disha Patani instagram
The Yodha actress made us stop and stare at her dazzling look in a glittery green co-ord set
Making Heads Turn
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Disha Patani gave a jazzy upgrade to her look by opting for a sparkly pink embellished saree
Jazzy Upgrade
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Channeling the ‘90s fashion vibes, she dazzled in a sparkly halter-neck top and a denim mini skirt
90s Vibes
Image: Disha Patani instagram
She turned into a desi fashion diva as she wore an embroidered Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga that was encrusted with thousands of crystals and sequins!
Fashion Diva
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Hotness Factor
Disha raised the hotness quotient as she sported a sparkly green bodycon dress by Yousef Al Jasmi
Image: Disha Patani instagram
She looked stunning in a gunmetal long-sleeve gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit
Stunner
Image: Disha Patani instagram
The diva looked gorgeous in her olive green strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline
Gorgeous As Always
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Her ivory gown embroidered with laser-cut tulle petals and crystals made for the perfect cocktail outfit
Cocktail Look
Image: Disha Patani instagram
She looked show-stopping in a sheer golden gown with sparkly details on it
Dazzle & Shine
