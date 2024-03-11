Heading 3

MARCH 11, 2024

Disha Patani in glittery outfits

Image: Disha Patani instagram 

Disha managed to grab eyeballs with her latest look in a gorgeous sparkling nude-toned dress with strappy sleeves and a sweetheart neckline

Grabbing Eyeballs 

Image: Disha Patani instagram 

The Yodha actress made us stop and stare at her dazzling look in a glittery green co-ord set 

Making Heads Turn 

Image: Disha Patani instagram 

Disha Patani gave a jazzy upgrade to her look by opting for a sparkly pink embellished saree

Jazzy Upgrade 

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Channeling the ‘90s fashion vibes, she dazzled in a sparkly halter-neck top and a denim mini skirt

90s Vibes 

Image: Disha Patani instagram

She turned into a desi fashion diva as she wore an embroidered Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga that was encrusted with thousands of crystals and sequins!

Fashion Diva 

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Hotness Factor 

Disha raised the hotness quotient as she sported a sparkly green bodycon dress by Yousef Al Jasmi

Image: Disha Patani instagram

She looked stunning in a gunmetal long-sleeve gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit 

Stunner 

Image: Disha Patani instagram

The diva looked gorgeous in her olive green strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline

Gorgeous As Always 

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Her ivory gown embroidered with laser-cut tulle petals and crystals made for the perfect cocktail outfit

Cocktail Look 

Image: Disha Patani instagram

She looked show-stopping in a sheer golden gown with sparkly details on it

Dazzle & Shine 

