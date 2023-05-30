pinkvilla
Disha Patani in
traditional outfits
Video: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani looked breathtaking in a pre-draped embellished Itrh saree
Jaw-dropping
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She put her desi foot forward in a white lehenga by Shantanu & Nikhil
Simplicity
Image: Arpita Mehta Instagram
High On Glam
She grabbed all eyeballs in a red and sand garden print tiered lehenga
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She looked gorgeous in this mint green anarkali, pants, and a matching dupatta
Resplendent
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She kept things glamorous in a pastel Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga
Edgy
Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram
The Malang actress grabbed all eyeballs in a sheer pink saree bedecked with crystal embellishments
Hotness Alert
Image: Disha Patani instagram
She looked gorgeous in this mint green co-ord set
Radiant
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She kept things simple yet stunning in a white and golden multi-tiered sharara
White Hues
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She dazzled in a pastel chrome appliqué saree with silver threads and mirror work
Dazzler
Disha is a proper patola in this pastel pink Patiala salwar and a short kurti
Pastel Love
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
