Disha Patani is a bombshell

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 23, 2023

Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram

The Malang actress ups the hotness quotient in a ravishing black dress with a midriff cut-out detai

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She brings the oomph factor in a sheer bodycon dress featuring embellishments and a front slit

Oomph Factor

Nora Fatehi’s stylish heels

Sonakshi Sinha acing western style

Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram

She is a desi diva in this sheer pink saree made accented with crystal embellishments

Patakha

Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram

The actress looks drop-dead gorgeous in a black navel-baring skirt and a black crop top

Black Love

Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram

She brings some sass and glam in a sparkly champagne-hued mini dress

Glam Game

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She is an absolute bombshell in this rust-orange fringe bikini set

Beach Style

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She looks breathtaking in this strapless red dress with a deep plunging neckline

Red Romance

Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram

Disha looks ravishing in this pretty little violet dress with a bodycon silhouette

Violet Charm

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She grabs all eyeballs in these see-through glittery pants and a pink bralette top

Pink Love

