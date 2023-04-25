Heading 3

Disha Patani is a gorgeous bombshell

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 25, 2023

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani turned up the heat in a slinky silver dress with a ravishing cut-out detail and a thigh-high slit

Too Hot To Handle

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She dazzled in a see-through mesh skirt and an embellished red bralette

Dazzling

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She upped the ante in an embellished sheer dress from Itrh

Glam Vibes

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Her ravishing look in this cut-out black dress left us awestruck

Stunning 

Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram

The Malang actress looked smoking hot in a sheer pink drape accented with crystal embellishments 

Hotness Alert

Image: Arpita Mehta Instagram

Her red and sand garden print tiered lehenga is a stunning desi outfit 

Stunner

Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram

She is a bombshell in this little violet dress with a bodycon silhouette 

Violet Magic

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha looked jaw-dropping in a ruched brown body-hugging dress 

Brown Is Not Boring 

Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram

She keeps things glamorous in a sparkly champagne-hued mini dress 

Glam Girl

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She looked breathtaking in this short pink bodycon dress

Pretty In Pink

