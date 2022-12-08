Heading 3

Disha Patani is a sea baby 

Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 8, 2022

FASHION

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Bronzed

The Ek Villain Returns actress showed off her sunkissed, toned body in a fringe brown bikini

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She soaked up the sun in a white bikini set that she paired with a ruffled cover-up and chain-link bottoms

Beach day 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The actress looked oh-so-stunning in a peachy pink-toned bikini with a halter neck top and high-waisted bottoms

Pretty peaches 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The actress posed for a picture while wearing a white string bikini and a white cover-up

Golden hour 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The Malang actress looked every bit alluring in her rustic brown two-piece bikini set

Alluring as always

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Taking our breaths away in her baby pink bikini set as she posed in the water, her v-shaped body was enough to get us hot under the collar

Hot as hell 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She oozed hotness as she flaunted her toned body at the beach in a two-piece bikini that featured a cute pink top and shorts. 

Bikini babe 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha looked sultry and drop-dead gorgeous in an orange bikini that fit her like a glove and featured a white cover-up to match

Dropping looks

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She was all about the floral glam on a sunny beach day as she wore a one-piece bikini suit in white with floral prints and a plunging neckline

Floral prints

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Her underwater pose in a two-piece bikini looked sizzling hot while she enjoyed the waves crashing against her body

Under water

