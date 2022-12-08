Disha Patani is a sea baby
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Bronzed
The Ek Villain Returns actress showed off her sunkissed, toned body in a fringe brown bikini
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She soaked up the sun in a white bikini set that she paired with a ruffled cover-up and chain-link bottoms
Beach day
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The actress looked oh-so-stunning in a peachy pink-toned bikini with a halter neck top and high-waisted bottoms
Pretty peaches
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The actress posed for a picture while wearing a white string bikini and a white cover-up
Golden hour
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The Malang actress looked every bit alluring in her rustic brown two-piece bikini set
Alluring as always
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Taking our breaths away in her baby pink bikini set as she posed in the water, her v-shaped body was enough to get us hot under the collar
Hot as hell
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She oozed hotness as she flaunted her toned body at the beach in a two-piece bikini that featured a cute pink top and shorts.
Bikini babe
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha looked sultry and drop-dead gorgeous in an orange bikini that fit her like a glove and featured a white cover-up to match
Dropping looks
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She was all about the floral glam on a sunny beach day as she wore a one-piece bikini suit in white with floral prints and a plunging neckline
Floral prints
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Her underwater pose in a two-piece bikini looked sizzling hot while she enjoyed the waves crashing against her body
Under water
