Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

JUNE 05, 2023

Disha Patani is a smokeshow in black 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani dazzles in a glamorous black outfit by Tarun Tahiliani 

Dazzler

She upped the hotness level in a black navel-baring skirt and strappy black crop top

Beauty In Black

Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black cut-out mini dress 

Gorgeous 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She enjoys her off-duty time in a black sports bra and white parachute pants

Casual

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She left us gasping at her ravishing look in an all-black tie-up bikini

Ravishing

Image: Aastha Sharma Instagram

The Malang actress showed off her gorgeous curves in a body-hugging black dress

Latex Love

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She looked jaw-dropping in a voluminous black gown with a corset bodice 

Oozing Sensuousness 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She looked like a diva in a long black sequined dress 

Like A Diva 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She channeled her inner fashionista in a slinky bodycon dress

Fashionista Vibes 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She aced a casual street-style look in a pair of denim shorts, a black bodysuit, and a black and white jacket

Street Style 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here