Disha Patani
loves going back to black
Neenaz Akhtar
AUG 09, 2022
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha showed off her gorgeous curves in a black bodycon dress that entailed a plunging sweetheart neckline and thin noodle straps
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Serving the right amount of sass and glam, she rocked a snazzy black dress with a ravishing slit on the side
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She made our jaws drop as she posed in a black scoop-neck crop top and a matching bodycon skirt
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress looked dreamy yet ravishing in a voluminous black gown with a corset bodice and a strapless neckline
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
She aced the casual gym style by sporting a pair of solid black tights, a white sports bra, and a cropped black jacket
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Her adorable selfie featuring a black cardigan and a strapless top beneath proves that she loves to document her looks in black!
Image: Pinkvilla
She made a striking fashion statement in an-all black as she wore a strapless black bodycon gown with some chic bangs and minimal diamond accessories
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Patani set the temperatures soaring in a strappy black dress with ruched detailing
Image: Pinkvilla
Her show-stopping look in this intricate black ensemble adorned with shimmery embellishments left us gasping!
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Even her swimwear is proof that she doesn’t mind going back to black time and again!
