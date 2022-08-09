Heading 3

Disha Patani

loves going back to black

Neenaz Akhtar

AUG 09, 2022

FASHION

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha showed off her gorgeous curves in a black bodycon dress that entailed a plunging sweetheart neckline and thin noodle straps

Perfect LBD

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Serving the right amount of sass and glam, she rocked a snazzy black dress with a ravishing slit on the side

Sassy In Black

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She made our jaws drop as she posed in a black scoop-neck crop top and a matching bodycon skirt

Too Hot To Handle

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress looked dreamy yet ravishing in a voluminous black gown with a corset bodice and a strapless neckline

Dreamy Vibes

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

She aced the casual gym style by sporting a pair of solid black tights, a white sports bra, and a cropped black jacket

Casual Gym Look

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Her adorable selfie featuring a black cardigan and a strapless top beneath proves that she loves to document her looks in black!

Selfie Queen 

Image: Pinkvilla

She made a striking fashion statement in an-all black as she wore a strapless black bodycon gown with some chic bangs and minimal diamond accessories

Making A Statement

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Patani set the temperatures soaring in a strappy black dress with ruched detailing

Hotness Factor

Image: Pinkvilla

Her show-stopping look in this intricate black ensemble adorned with shimmery embellishments left us gasping! 

Stealing The Show

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Even her swimwear is proof that she doesn’t mind going back to black time and again!

Bold In Black

