Disha Patani loves her floral outfits!
AUGUST 08, 2021
For a perfect summer look, she picked out a white strappy backless dress with blue floral motifs all over it
to enjoy her holidays, Disha opted for breezy floral pants and teamed them with a flirty yellow crop top
And later an airy midi dress with a thigh-high slit was her go-to pick for the vacations
For the screening of ‘Super 30’, Patani wore a pink GEMELI POWER floral number with botanical prints on it
Her tangerine strappy bodycon number with lovely floral pink embroidery all over was a perfect outdoor fit
Disha’s next pick was a white ruffle co-ord set that bore intricate floral prints in lighter hues
For a store opening in Delhi, the diva opted for red floral Arpita Mehta separates and styled them with a fresh face and open waves
To balance out the jazziness of her shimmery mini skirt, Disha picked out a ruched crop top with red floral prints on it
The ‘Malang’ actress wore a wrap floral dress and styled it with chunky white sneakers and a matching bag
