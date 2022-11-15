Heading 3

Disha Patani
loves her mini dresses 

Neenaz Akhtar

Nov 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

A fan of all things mini, the Ek Villain Returns actress cannot seem to get enough of the short-length dresses! And here’s proof. 

Gorgeous Diva 

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion instagram 

She picked out a chocolate brown bodycon dress that hugged her gorgeous frame in all the right places.

Brown Is Not Boring

Image: Disha Patani Instagram 

She looked pretty as always in a brown ruffle dress that ended right below her thighs and showed off her toned legs!

Pretty As Always 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

This mini lilac dress with strappy sleeves ensured that Disha made our jaws drop to the floor!

Love For Lilac 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She looked hot as hell in this bright pink ruched mini dress.

Ravishing In Pink 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

This mini dress with little yellow daisies on it made her look sexy and cute at the same time!

Adorable Yet Edgy 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She made a pretty case for florals by picking out a floral-print mini dress at the beach.

Floral Love 

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

She made us stop & stare at her yet another stunning look featuring a mini bodycon dress by Adidas X Ivy Park.

Making Jaws Drop

Image: Pinkvilla

She brought the party home in a sparkly mini dress with a deep neckline. 

Million Bucks

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

This pretty white mini dress she wore with gladiator flats was equal parts breezy and stylish. 

Simple In White 

