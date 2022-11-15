Disha Patani
loves her mini dresses
Neenaz Akhtar
Nov 15, 2022
FASHION
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
A fan of all things mini, the Ek Villain Returns actress cannot seem to get enough of the short-length dresses! And here’s proof.
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion instagram
She picked out a chocolate brown bodycon dress that hugged her gorgeous frame in all the right places.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She looked pretty as always in a brown ruffle dress that ended right below her thighs and showed off her toned legs!
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
This mini lilac dress with strappy sleeves ensured that Disha made our jaws drop to the floor!
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She looked hot as hell in this bright pink ruched mini dress.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
This mini dress with little yellow daisies on it made her look sexy and cute at the same time!
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She made a pretty case for florals by picking out a floral-print mini dress at the beach.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
She made us stop & stare at her yet another stunning look featuring a mini bodycon dress by Adidas X Ivy Park.
Image: Pinkvilla
She brought the party home in a sparkly mini dress with a deep neckline.
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
This pretty white mini dress she wore with gladiator flats was equal parts breezy and stylish.
