Neenaz Akhtar
Jan 13, 2022
Disha Patani loves her pink outfits
Bikini Babe
Raising the hotness quotient like ten times, Disha left us gasping in pink bikini bottoms and a matching strapless top
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Bodycon Number
She then showed off her gorgeous curves in a hot pink ruched bodycon dress with strappy sleeves
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Pink Top And Pants
She upped the casual quotient in a pink bolero top and pink camouflage pants
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Maxi Dress
For the screening of Super 30, she picked out a pink maxi dress bearing botanical prints on it
Image: Mohit Rai instagram
Strapless Dress
Stylish and sharp, her salmon pink strapless bodycon dress is too good to miss!
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Baby Pink Patiala Salwar
She looked like a desi doll in her baby pink Arpita Mehta patiala salwar set
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Lavish Gown
She dialled up the drama in a strapless pink gown by Falguni & Shane Peacock
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Striped Dress
Her pink and white striped dress is perfect for a summer day in the city
Image: Pinkvilla
Neon Pink Dress
This cut-sleeve neon pink fit and flare dress makes her look super adorable
Image: Pinkvilla
Satin Pants
Her airport look in pink satin pants from Adidas Originals and a white tank top is too cool to ignore!
Image: Pinkvilla
