Neenaz Akhtar

Jan 13, 2022

Disha Patani loves her pink outfits

Bikini Babe

Raising the hotness quotient like ten times, Disha left us gasping in pink bikini bottoms and a matching strapless top

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Bodycon Number

She then showed off her gorgeous curves in a hot pink ruched bodycon dress with strappy sleeves

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Pink Top And Pants

She upped the casual quotient in a pink bolero top and pink camouflage pants

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Maxi Dress

For the screening of Super 30, she picked out a pink maxi dress bearing botanical prints on it

Image: Mohit Rai instagram

Strapless Dress

 Stylish and sharp, her salmon pink strapless bodycon dress is too good to miss!

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Baby Pink Patiala Salwar

She looked like a desi doll in her baby pink Arpita Mehta patiala salwar set

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Lavish Gown

She dialled up the drama in a strapless pink gown by Falguni & Shane Peacock

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Striped Dress

Her pink and white striped dress is perfect for a summer day in the city

Image: Pinkvilla

Neon Pink Dress

This cut-sleeve neon pink fit and flare dress makes her look super adorable

Image: Pinkvilla

Satin Pants

Her airport look in pink satin pants from Adidas Originals and a white tank top is too cool to ignore!

Image: Pinkvilla

