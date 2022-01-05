Fashion
Disha Patani in pants and crop tops
Airport Style
In a sky blue crop top, ripped jeans and a varsity jacket tied around her waist, Disha gave us a super cool look to swoon over!
Image: Pinkvilla
Super Cool
She then gave us a peek of her toned midriff in a ruched full-sleeve crop top that she paired with her ripped boyfriend jeans
Image: Pinkvilla
Snazzy Diva
The Malang actress kept things snazzy in a pair of beige high-waist faux leather pants and a wine-hued sleeveless crop top
Image: Pinkvilla
Chic Denim Looks
She added a chic touch to her denim-on-denim look by pairing her pants with a cropped white tee and a denim jacket
Image: Pinkvilla
Cool Style
For a casual look, she paired her black cargo pants with a round-neck neutral-hued tee that showed off her abs
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Sporty Airport Style
For a flight ahead of her, she slipped into a pair of blue flared pants and a strappy black crop top with criss-cross detailings on the front
Image: Pinkvilla
Breezy And Relaxed
She rocked a white Guess top with full-length denim pants
Image: Pinkvilla
Stylish As Always
Her white bodyfit crop top gave us a glimpse of her toned midriff
Image: Pinkvilla
Casual Style
And her all-black casual outfit featuring a front-knot black crop top is perfect for an outdoor look
Image: Pinkvilla
Relaxed Look
She looked stylish in a breezy white crop top and skinny fit blue jeans
Image: Pinkvilla
