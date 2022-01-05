Fashion

Disha Patani in pants and crop tops

Airport Style

In a sky blue crop top, ripped jeans and a varsity jacket tied around her waist, Disha gave us a super cool look to swoon over!

Image: Pinkvilla

Super Cool

She then gave us a peek of her toned midriff in a ruched full-sleeve crop top that she paired with her ripped boyfriend jeans

Image: Pinkvilla

Snazzy Diva

The Malang actress kept things snazzy in a pair of beige high-waist faux leather pants and a wine-hued sleeveless crop top

Image: Pinkvilla

Chic Denim Looks

She added a chic touch to her denim-on-denim look by pairing her pants with a cropped white tee and a denim jacket

Image: Pinkvilla

Cool Style

For a casual look, she paired her black cargo pants with a round-neck neutral-hued tee that showed off her abs

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Sporty Airport Style

For a flight ahead of her, she slipped into a pair of blue flared pants and a strappy black crop top with criss-cross detailings on the front

Image: Pinkvilla

Breezy And Relaxed

 She rocked a white Guess top with full-length denim pants

Image: Pinkvilla 

Stylish As Always

Her white bodyfit crop top gave us a glimpse of her toned midriff

Image: Pinkvilla

Casual Style

And her all-black casual outfit featuring a front-knot black crop top is perfect for an outdoor look

Image: Pinkvilla

Relaxed Look

She looked stylish in a breezy white crop top and skinny fit blue jeans

Image: Pinkvilla

