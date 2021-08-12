looks
best gym
Disha Patani’s Aug 12, 2021
Disha Patani picks out a black bodyfit jacket and pairs it with Reebok tights for her workout session in the city
She is all smiles as she happily poses in her comfy cropped hoodie and a pair of black trousers
Disha’s next workout look is a seamless blend of comfort and style. Her cropped t-shirt goes well with her tapered joggers
To flaunt her petite frame, she wore a strappy black top with striped black joggers
Disha then added a pop of colour to her gym wardrobe by wearing a neon pink bodysuit with cropped sweatpants
For a quick salon post her workout, the ‘Malang’ actress wore her light-hued yoga pants with a cropped hoodie and tied a shirt casually around the waist
Seems like black is her favourite colour and she doesn’t hesitate to wear her gym outfits in that particular shade more often
Her black separates with white side stripes on them looked super cool yet edgy!
For her martial arts session, Patani likes to keep things airy in flared trousers and oversized tee
From strappy crop tops to bright coloured runner shorts, Disha Patani’s wardrobe is full of some excellent workout wear!
