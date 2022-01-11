Celebrity Style
P R Gayathri
Jan 11, 2022
Disha Patani’s jet-set chic looks
Bomber Jackets
The graphic printed crop top and grey track pants looked interesting when signed off with sports shoes and a jacket coloured in shades of red and black
Image: Pinkvilla
Bodysuit
Leaving us in awe yet again was her Adidas x Ivy Park bodysuit. For all those who kept the latter as pool-friendly outfits alone, wake up and dress up!
Image: Pinkvilla
Casual Chic Look
To travel with comfort and class, Disha went for a strappy black ribbed crop top with a stellar slew of hooks and teamed it with blue flared jeans
Image: Pinkvilla
All Black Look
Disha swore by a crop top with knotted detail that made for a show of her toned midriff. She combined this with black comfortable cargo pants
Image: Pinkvilla
Basketball Jersey
The Ek Villain Returns star picked out Nike's basketball jersey with 'Lakers' printed on it in dual shades. She sealed off the sleeveless mesh number with pink satin track pants from Adidas
Image: Pinkvilla
Dapper Girl
Want to strike a balance between chic and sensuous? Here's the beauty who showed us how to master it in style
Image: Pinkvilla
Smart Casuals
Disha looked stunning in her white bodysuit and jeans teamed with a lavender cardigan
Image: Pinkvilla
Breezy Shorts
She looked sporty in her cosy look consisting of a crop top and breezy yellow shorts
Image: Pinkvilla
Ruched Top
She teamed her front ruched white crop top with black track pants and looked super chic!
Image: Pinkvilla
Classy Style
The Malang actress returned to the city after attending her BFF’s wedding ceremony, sported a white full-sleeved crop top which she paired with black track pants
Image: Pinkvilla
