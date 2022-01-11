Celebrity Style

Jan 11, 2022

Disha Patani’s jet-set chic looks

Bomber Jackets

The graphic printed crop top and grey track pants looked interesting when signed off with sports shoes and a jacket coloured in shades of red and black

Image: Pinkvilla

Bodysuit

Leaving us in awe yet again was her Adidas x Ivy Park bodysuit. For all those who kept the latter as pool-friendly outfits alone, wake up and dress up!

Image: Pinkvilla

Casual Chic Look

To travel with comfort and class, Disha went for a strappy black ribbed crop top with a stellar slew of hooks and teamed it with blue flared jeans

Image: Pinkvilla

All Black Look

Disha swore by a crop top with knotted detail that made for a show of her toned midriff. She combined this with black comfortable cargo pants

Image: Pinkvilla

Basketball Jersey

The Ek Villain Returns star picked out Nike's basketball jersey with 'Lakers' printed on it in dual shades. She sealed off the sleeveless mesh number with pink satin track pants from Adidas

Image: Pinkvilla

Dapper Girl

Want to strike a balance between chic and sensuous? Here's the beauty who showed us how to master it in style

Image: Pinkvilla

Smart Casuals

Disha looked stunning in her white bodysuit and jeans teamed with a lavender cardigan

Image: Pinkvilla

Breezy Shorts

She looked sporty in her cosy look consisting of a crop top and breezy yellow shorts

Image: Pinkvilla

Ruched Top

She teamed her front ruched white crop top with black track pants and looked super chic!

Image: Pinkvilla

Classy Style

The Malang actress returned to the city after attending her BFF’s wedding ceremony, sported a white full-sleeved crop top which she paired with black track pants

Image: Pinkvilla

