Disha Patani in snazzy black outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
JUly 08, 2022
FASHION
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Setting the temperatures higher, Disha dropped a bombshell look entailing a scoop-neck black crop top and a navel-baring black skirt
Too Hot To Handle
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Her snazzy look in this black corset top and ripped jeans is equal parts sassy and bold!
Snazzy In Black
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Exuding sensuous vibes, Disha left us gasping as she posed in a voluminous black gown with a corset bodice and a strapless neckline
Oozing Sensuousness
Image: Disha Patani instagram
She channeled her inner fashionista in a black bodycon dress and left us impressed with her sartorial choice!
Fashionista Vibes
The Ek Villain 2 actress stole the show in a stunning black gown that featured a corset fit and thigh-high slit with a lace panel
Show Stealer
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Image: Disha Patani instagram
She served a rock-chic look that comprised of a black leather corset top and black jeans
Rock Chic Style
Image: Disha Patani instagram
She looked like the diva that she is in a long black sequined dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit
Like A Diva
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Her strappy black dress with ruched detailing is the reason behind our racing pulse!
Ravishing In Black
Image: Disha Patani instagram
She showed off her gorgeous curves in a knit black swimsuit bearing cut-out details
Water Baby
Image: Disha Patani instagram
She aced a casual street-style look in a pair of denim shorts, a black bodysuit, and a black and white jacket
Casual Street Style
