Disha Patani in snazzy black outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

JUly 08, 2022

FASHION

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Setting the temperatures higher, Disha dropped a bombshell look entailing a scoop-neck black crop top and a navel-baring black skirt

Too Hot To Handle

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Her snazzy look in this black corset top and ripped jeans is equal parts sassy and bold!

Snazzy In Black

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Exuding sensuous vibes, Disha left us gasping as she posed in a voluminous black gown with a corset bodice and a strapless neckline

Oozing Sensuousness

Image: Disha Patani instagram

She channeled her inner fashionista in a black bodycon dress and left us impressed with her sartorial choice!

Fashionista Vibes

The Ek Villain 2 actress stole the show in a stunning black gown that featured a corset fit and thigh-high slit with a lace panel

Show Stealer

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Image: Disha Patani instagram

She served a rock-chic look that comprised of a black leather corset top and black jeans

Rock Chic Style

Image: Disha Patani instagram

She looked like the diva that she is in a long black sequined dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit

Like A Diva

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Her strappy black dress with ruched detailing is the reason behind our racing pulse!

Ravishing In Black

Image: Disha Patani instagram

She showed off her gorgeous curves in a knit black swimsuit bearing cut-out details

Water Baby 

Image: Disha Patani instagram

She aced a casual street-style look in a pair of denim shorts, a black bodysuit, and a black and white jacket

Casual Street Style

