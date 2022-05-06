Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
may 09, 2022
Disha Patani in snazzy mini dresses
Dropping It Hot
Image: Aastha Sharma instagram
Disha Patani left temperatures soaring as she stepped out in a lilac bodycon dress with a cut-out bustier detail and spaghetti straps
Glam Factor
Image: Disha Patani instagram
She then showed us how to bring the glam factor in a champagne-hued sparkly mini dress from Herin
She was the star of the party that she attended in a sparkly mini dress with a deep neckline
Image: Pinkvilla
Like A Star
She looked every bit ravishing in a brown ruched body-hugging dress that hugged her snugly
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Brown Is Not Boring
The Malang actress showed off her gorgeous curves yet again in a bodycon dress, this time in an asymmetrical wine-hued number
Gorgeous Factor
Image: Disha Patani instagram
She looked stunning in a hot pink bodycon mini dress with strappy sleeves and ruched detailing along the sides
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Pretty In Pink
Breezy Vacay Look
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Disha served some easy-breezy vacay looks as she donned a simple off-white mini dress with pink and green floral prints
Image: Disha Patani instagram
She looked lovely in a strappy backless white dress featuring blue floral prints on it
Lovely As Always
Image: Disha Patani instagram
She wore a cutesy white mini dress with yellow daisies on it for one of her quarantine looks
Easy Style
She kept her look casual in a mini white dress bearing red floral prints for a day out in the city
Simple Style
Image: Pinkvilla
