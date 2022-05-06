Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

may 09, 2022

Heading 3

Disha Patani in snazzy mini dresses

Dropping It Hot

Image: Aastha Sharma instagram

Disha Patani left temperatures soaring as she stepped out in a lilac bodycon dress with a cut-out bustier detail and spaghetti straps

Glam Factor

Image: Disha Patani instagram 

She then showed us how to bring the glam factor in a champagne-hued sparkly mini dress from Herin

She was the star of the party that she attended in a sparkly mini dress with a deep neckline

Image: Pinkvilla

Like A Star

She looked every bit ravishing in a brown ruched body-hugging dress that hugged her snugly

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Brown Is Not Boring

The Malang actress showed off her gorgeous curves yet again in a bodycon dress, this time in an asymmetrical wine-hued number

Gorgeous Factor

Image: Disha Patani instagram

She looked stunning in a hot pink bodycon mini dress with strappy sleeves and ruched detailing along the sides

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Pretty In Pink

Breezy Vacay Look

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Disha served some easy-breezy vacay looks as she donned a simple off-white mini dress with pink and green floral prints

Image: Disha Patani instagram

She looked lovely in a strappy backless white dress featuring blue floral prints on it

Lovely As Always

Image: Disha Patani instagram

She wore a cutesy white mini dress with yellow daisies on it for one of her quarantine looks

Easy Style 

She kept her look casual in a mini white dress bearing red floral prints for a day out in the city

Simple Style

Image: Pinkvilla

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kiara Advani in thigh-high slit dresses

Click Here