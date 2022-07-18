Heading 3

Disha Patani in strapless outfits

Neenaz Akhtar

JUly 18, 2022

FASHION

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Disha dazzled her way into our hearts in a stunning red gown featuring a plunging strapless neckline and a bodycon silhouette.

Stop & Stare

Image: Disha Patani instagram

This strapless black corset top when paired with her ripped denim jeans added all the oomph to her stylish look.

Beauty In Black

Image: Disha Patani instagram

And this all-black corseted gown featuring a strapless neckline and tulle skirt elevated her sensuous look ten times!

Dreamy Vibes

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Corset outfits and strapless necklines go hand-in-hand for the Ek Villain 2 actress and this shimmery blue outfit is proof enough.

True Blue Queen

She looked ravishing in a corseted blue outfit with a strapless neckline.

Ravishing Much

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Disha left us floored with her stunning look in a strapless black gown with a sexy thigh-high slit.

Breathtaking In Black

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Rocking a chic look, she upped the ante in a black leather top with a zipper detailing and strapless neckline.

Rock Chic

Image: Disha Patani instagram

She oozed major diva vibes as she soaked up the sun in a strapless metallic outfit and black thigh-high boots.

Bombshell Vibes

Image: Disha Patani instagram

This shimmery green dress with a sweetheart strapless neckline designed by Falguni & Shane Peacock looked absolutely flattering on her.

Shimmer & Shine

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Even her swimsuits like this sky blue two-piece are proof that she is a fan of strapless necklines.

Snazzy Swimsuit

