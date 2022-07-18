Heading 3
Disha Patani in strapless outfits
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Disha dazzled her way into our hearts in a stunning red gown featuring a plunging strapless neckline and a bodycon silhouette.
Stop & Stare
Image: Disha Patani instagram
This strapless black corset top when paired with her ripped denim jeans added all the oomph to her stylish look.
Beauty In Black
Image: Disha Patani instagram
And this all-black corseted gown featuring a strapless neckline and tulle skirt elevated her sensuous look ten times!
Dreamy Vibes
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Corset outfits and strapless necklines go hand-in-hand for the Ek Villain 2 actress and this shimmery blue outfit is proof enough.
True Blue Queen
She looked ravishing in a corseted blue outfit with a strapless neckline.
Ravishing Much
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Disha left us floored with her stunning look in a strapless black gown with a sexy thigh-high slit.
Breathtaking In Black
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Rocking a chic look, she upped the ante in a black leather top with a zipper detailing and strapless neckline.
Rock Chic
Image: Disha Patani instagram
She oozed major diva vibes as she soaked up the sun in a strapless metallic outfit and black thigh-high boots.
Bombshell Vibes
Image: Disha Patani instagram
This shimmery green dress with a sweetheart strapless neckline designed by Falguni & Shane Peacock looked absolutely flattering on her.
Shimmer & Shine
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Even her swimsuits like this sky blue two-piece are proof that she is a fan of strapless necklines.
Snazzy Swimsuit
