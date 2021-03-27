Disha Patani in March 27, 2021
traditional outfits
Disha Patani has always been the one to rock glamorous dresses and skimpy bikinis
But, we often see her looking like a million bucks in desi attires
Recently she attended a friend’s wedding looking like a total desi kudi in an Arpita Mehta lehenga
Look at her basking under the sun in this gorgeous Falguni & Shane Peacock lehenga. Love it!
We are definitely in awe of this gorgeous sharara set that she wore for the mahurat puja of her new movie, Radhe
Disha surely knows all the Right Strings to pull and this corsetted desi number is definitely a winner!
Disha Patani in a gorgeous embellished lehenga by Falguni & Shane Peacock. I mean, does it get any better?
Saving the best for last! Disha Patani is surely a treat to sore eyes in this gorgeous red lehenga!
