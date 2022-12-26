Heading 3

Disha Patani’s
10 best looks in dresses

Priyakshi Sharma

DEC 26, 2022

FASHION

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha Patani looks smoldering hot in this thigh-high black slit dress

Thigh-high slit

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha makes a statement in this red strapless gown

Strapless gown

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha looks oh-so-hot in this noodle-strapped shimmery mini dress

Shimmering beauty

Video: Disha Patani Instagram

Disha left the temperatures soaring in this off-white cut-out bodycon dress

Cut-out dress

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

The Ek Villain Returns actress looks adorable in this lavender mini dress

Lavender beauty

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Take inspo from Disha and don a pretty ruched dress for your next night out

Ruched dress

Video: Disha Patani Instagram

The actress keeps it minimal as she opts for this dress in the prettiest shade of blue

Pretty blue dress

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Velvet can never go out of fashion and this attire proves is yet another proof

Velvet love

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

Another must-have LBD from Disha’s wardbrobe!

Little black dress

Image: Disha Patani Instagram

We absolutely love this hot pink ruched dress and Disha rocks it like a queen!

Hot pink mess

