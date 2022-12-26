Disha Patani’s
10 best looks in dresses
Priyakshi Sharma
DEC 26, 2022
FASHION
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani looks smoldering hot in this thigh-high black slit dress
Thigh-high slit
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha makes a statement in this red strapless gown
Strapless gown
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha looks oh-so-hot in this noodle-strapped shimmery mini dress
Shimmering beauty
Video: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha left the temperatures soaring in this off-white cut-out bodycon dress
Cut-out dress
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
The Ek Villain Returns actress looks adorable in this lavender mini dress
Lavender beauty
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Take inspo from Disha and don a pretty ruched dress for your next night out
Ruched dress
Video: Disha Patani Instagram
The actress keeps it minimal as she opts for this dress in the prettiest shade of blue
Pretty blue dress
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Velvet can never go out of fashion and this attire proves is yet another proof
Velvet love
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
Another must-have LBD from Disha’s wardbrobe!
Little black dress
Image: Disha Patani Instagram
We absolutely love this hot pink ruched dress and Disha rocks it like a queen!
Hot pink mess
