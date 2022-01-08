Fashion

Rishika Shah

AUTHOR

Jan 08, 2022

Disha Patani’s best swimsuit looks

Floating Angel

Disha looked like an angel as she enjoyed the serendipity in a baby pink bikini

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Sheer Cape

Disha teamed her baby pink bikini with a sheer checkered cape

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Sunset Vibes

Disha was seen enjoying the sunset in an earthy-toned bikini

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Animal Prints

Animal prints never go out of style and Disha’s red printed bikini is proof of that

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Classic White

Disha was seen lying on the wet beach sand in a classic white bikini

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Pretty In Pink

You can never own too much pink and looks like Disha agrees to that

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Fringe Fever

Disha teamed her brown fringed bikini top with breezy floral shorts

Video: Disha Patani instagram

Chic In Cheetah

Donning yet another animal printed bikini set, Disha embraced her surroundings

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Earthy Tones

Disha soaked the morning sun in a fringed, earthy-toned bikini

Image: Disha Patani instagram

Seal It With A Sarong

Disha sealed her neutral-toned bikini look with a white sarong

Image: Disha Patani instagram

