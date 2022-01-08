Fashion
Rishika Shah
AUTHOR
Jan 08, 2022
Disha Patani’s best swimsuit looks
Floating Angel
Disha looked like an angel as she enjoyed the serendipity in a baby pink bikini
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Sheer Cape
Disha teamed her baby pink bikini with a sheer checkered cape
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Sunset Vibes
Disha was seen enjoying the sunset in an earthy-toned bikini
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Animal Prints
Animal prints never go out of style and Disha’s red printed bikini is proof of that
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Classic White
Disha was seen lying on the wet beach sand in a classic white bikini
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Pretty In Pink
You can never own too much pink and looks like Disha agrees to that
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Fringe Fever
Disha teamed her brown fringed bikini top with breezy floral shorts
Video: Disha Patani instagram
Chic In Cheetah
Donning yet another animal printed bikini set, Disha embraced her surroundings
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Earthy Tones
Disha soaked the morning sun in a fringed, earthy-toned bikini
Image: Disha Patani instagram
Seal It With A Sarong
Disha sealed her neutral-toned bikini look with a white sarong
Image: Disha Patani instagram
