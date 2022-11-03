Disha Patani's
bodycon dresses
pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
Nov 3, 2022
FASHION
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani wore a black faux leather sleeveless bodycon dress. Her outfit also featured a thigh-grazing slit on the side.
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani picked a deep red body-hugging dress featuring a plunging neckline with a halter neck detail.
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani wore David Koma's lilac dress that featured a cut-out bustier detail. It also had a crystal embroidered detailed flower.
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani wore a vintage-inspired black latex dress by Atsuko Kudo featuring a plunging neckline.
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani wore a strappy rustic brown short bodycon dress and accessorised her look with a small Louis Vuitton shoulder bag.
Channelling her inner diva
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani wore a peacock green bodycon dress by Falguni Shane Peacock. It featured a corset-like bodice and a thigh-high slit.
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani wore a hot pink strappy bodycon mini dress with ruched detailing and layered it with a cozy white knitted jacket.
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani wore a red full-sleeved georgette bodycon dress with a square deep-cut neckline that flawlessly accentuated her curves.
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani 's bright yellow bodycon midi dress featured ruches all over. It also featured an asymmetric hemline and a thigh-high slit.
Source: Disha Patani Instagram
Disha Patani wore a burgundy coloured bodycon dress by Beyonce's brand Ivy Park's collaboration with Adidas. It also featured mesh sleeves.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.